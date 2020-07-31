Motorists and others are alerted to several road closures from construction work next week.
- Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation will close Sorrels Overpass Road, including the road above Interstate 70, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday to replace culvert pipes along the road. Motorists will need to find alternate routes around the work zone. Work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central.
- Beginning 9 a.m. Monday, Selcon Construction, contractor for City of Columbia Water & Light, plans to bury overhead electric lines under Rosemary Lane, according to a news release from the city of Columbia. Rosemary Lane will be closed between College Avenue and William Street. The work associated with the closure is scheduled to be completed by 3 p.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.
- Innovative Roadway Solutions, contractor for the city, will be applying a surface sealing product beginning Tuesday, the city said in a press release. Streets will remain accessible with lane restrictions and flaggers will be present to assist motorists through work zones. Work will be performed 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday through Aug. 31, weather permitting. A list of streets to be sealed is at CoMo.gov/publicworks/onyx-surface-seal-2020/.