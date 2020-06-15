Things got emotional Monday night at Daniel Boone City Building as Clyde Ruffin ended his tenure as the First Ward's Columbia City Council member and Pat Fowler began hers.
"Wow, you all have me all in my feelings now," Ruffin said. "This is a special place."
Ruffin acknowledged and honored the only other two black members in the history of Columbia's City Council, Almeta Crayton and Harold Warren.
Ruffin also reflected on his time as a City Council member and the lessons he learned.
"I have learned that we need visionaries," he said. "But we also need those who breathe life into the vision."
Fowler began to tear up as she was sworn into office.
"Invite me. Include me. Argue with me when I am wrong. Steady me for the obstacles ahead when we are correct. Stick with me while we do the work together," she said, reiterating a sentiment she expressed on the campaign trail. "Thank you for your confidence in my ability to represent the First Ward."
Fowler evoked lessons she learned from her parents, lessons that she hopes to take into her time on City Council.
"No one does it alone. No one goes it alone," she said. "That message has seeped into my soul."
Fowler also recognized the struggles of many First Ward and Columbia residents.
"I've never forgotten that as tired as I might be at any given moment, there are hundreds of people outside these rooms that are exhausted and dealing with much more than me, so much more than any of us," she said.