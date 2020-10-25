Columbia should expect a cold air system to move in late Sunday night and stay until late Monday evening.
“It's gonna bring ... several hours of steady precipitation to the Columbia area,” said Thomas Spriggs, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in St. Louis. “Things ought to start winding down shortly after sunset tomorrow evening.”
While most of the precipitation is expected to fall as rain, Spriggs said that it's also likely that many Columbia residents will catch their first glimpse of snowfall within this timeframe, especially for citizens north of the Missouri River.
Weather for the remainder of the week is expected to rise to temperatures above those on Monday and Tuesday.
“We're looking at highs in the mid 50's on Wednesday, and then a little cooler on Thursday, up to 40's ... and Friday, back to the low to mid 50's,” Spriggs said.