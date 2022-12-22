Columbia felt the effects of its first winter storm Thursday, and preparations for a colder, but less snowy weekend are already in motion.
As of Thursday afternoon, all priority roads in Columbia were in “passable condition,” meaning they can be driven on by a vehicle going well under the speed limits while using caution, the Columbia Public Works Department wrote in a news release.
Residents are still encouraged to stay home unless necessary due to lower visibility.
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures Thursday night are predicted to drop to 9 degrees below zero with wind chills coming in as low as minus 35 degrees. Wind speed will be about 21 mph with gusts reaching speeds of 41 mph.
Friday's weather is predicted to be sunny and windy with an anticipated high of 5 accompanied by wind chills as low as minus 30. Friday night will be similarly cold.
The wind chill warning will remain in effect until noon Saturday. It is still advised to stay indoors as much as possible until the weather passes.
According to a news release from the city, a crew of 30 snowplow workers began working at 5 a.m. Thursday and are working until 7 p.m.
A crew of 30 will also begin plowing at 7 a.m. Friday.
Snowplow operations have gone according to plan, said officials from the City of Columbia and Missouri Department of Transportation. John Ogan, a spokesperson for the Public Works Department, noted that blowing conditions are making it difficult for drivers and snow crews.
“We ask that people be courteous for our snowplow crews,” Ogan said. He added that there has been no change to the bus service system and that the GoCOMO app will provide alerts for any changes.
Adam Pulley, MoDOT spokesperson, said that crews were out overnight Wednesday, ready for the winter storm. He said that they had been seeing slick spots and other areas with limited visibility throughout the day Thursday.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, there had been seven reported vehicle collisions and eight reported stalled vehicles in Columbia.
Crashes and other accident reports across the state were increasing, according to a tweet from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Thursday afternoon. The Highway Patrol encouraged residents to not go out "unless it's absolutely necessary.”
Non-injury car crashes should be reported to 311 to keep emergency lines available, the Columbia Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.
First responders including the police and fire departments are still open, functioning as normal and officials are urging residents to use “extreme caution” during the winter storm.
Non-essential departments for both the city and county have halted or shifted operations remotely for the second day in a row.
The City of Columbia Solid Waste Utility is suspending curbside collections of trash and recycling Friday.
The City Activity and Recreation Center and the Salvation Army Harbor House will provide shelter to those in need of protection from extreme temperatures. Turning Point warming center will be open throughout the day for those seeking shelter.
Some small businesses opted to brave the weather Thursday and stay open.
Greg Butler, co-owner of Sagua La Grande Cuban Café, decided since he already had to fulfill catering orders Thursday morning he would keep the cafe open. He had two customers for lunch.
Jackie Cooper, a cosmetologist at Blanc Studio — which she said has been booked all week — also only had two clients today.
“People just don't want to go out. And when the news reports things, you never know if it's actually going to happen or not,” Cooper said.
“People were trying to cancel a few days ago. Some will say ‘let's just wait and see and go from there,’ but most appointments scheduled for today were canceled,” she said.
Five departures and five arrivals were scheduled at the Columbia airport Thursday between Chicago O'Hare and Dallas Fort Worth International – the only two airports with service to Columbia – three flights were canceled, a departure and arrival from Chicago and an arrival from Dallas.
Additionally, an arrival from Chicago was delayed by an hour. Two departures to Dallas were delayed as well as an arrival from Dallas.
In a news release, the city asks those traveling from or through the airport to check their flight status regularly at the airport's website or through their airline's website.
Earlier Thursday, Rock The Christmas Tree, which was supposed to take place at Stephens Lake Park, was moved to Joe Machens Toyota due to the weather. Families were told to pick up gifts at the dealership from 10 a.m. to noon.
The COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic originally scheduled to take place in correlation with Rock The Christmas Tree has been postponed to Dec. 29, still at Stephens Lake Park.
MU announced Wednesday that operations on Thursday and Friday would shift remotely in addition to the MU Health Care clinics closing. However, they will still coordinate virtual appointments.
Mizzou Urgent Care, the Occupational Medicine Clinic and Mizzou Quick Care locations will be open. Additionally, MU Pharmacy locations at University Hospital, Missouri Orthopedic Institute and the Women’s hospital will remain open, all other university-operated pharmacies will be closed.
Contributing: Charlie Boehme, Grant Green, Stephanie Meininger, Hannah Jiang