Room at the Inn, a local homeless shelter, announced on Facebook that an emergency overflow shelter will be added in addition to the two currently operated shelters. The Rock Bridge Christian Church will be used Saturday evening through the week, depending on the space in the Unitarian Universalist Church and Eastwood Motel.
This preparation follows reports of dangerously cold weather expected this upcoming weekend. Saturday is expected to be the worst with temperatures hitting single digits in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.
"There is a lack of warming centers for our guests, particularly on Sunday," Room at the Inn Board President Debby Graham said. "With the pandemic, the few that were available on Sunday has decreased even more in number."
The Room at the Inn shelter currently operates only two locations. The Unitary Universalist Church is its main shelter, and the Eastwood Motel is used for COVID-19 isolation, quarantine or medically at-risk individuals.
The pandemic has changed things for Room at the Inn.
"At the Unitarian Church, we’ve changed how we do things there," Graham said. "We’ve erected partitions between the cots, and each cot is in a 10-by-10-foot space, which is very different from how we would normally set up for the shelter season."
The city of Columbia also announced that it is opening a temporary overnight shelter at Wabash Bus Station from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
Those interested in volunteering at Room at the Inn can find more information through its website. The shelter is also taking donations of food and supplies at the Eastwood Motel location.