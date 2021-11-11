Coley’s American Bistro announced Tuesday it will be closing Saturday. 

According to the Facebook post announcing the closing, the situation is "a bittersweet decision, but it is the right one for us." 

The restaurant is owned by Brian and Kerri Coley. Since opening in 2008, Coley's put American cuisine on plates for Columbia residents .

"The last year has been our busiest one on the books so in a way it feels right — we’re going out with a bang," the post says.

The post cited family reasons as the rationale behind the closing. 

"Time flies and we want to spend as much of it as we can as a family," the post said. 

