Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.