Stacy "Wildy" Self encouraged people of all ages to grab a smock and a brush under a silver maple tree Saturday to create a community masterpiece at the Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival.
Self, who owns Wildy’s World Studio in Columbia, set up a collaborative mural in a tent at the festival. It was a welcoming environment surrounded by inflatable couches, rugs and pillows.
“It's a collaborative, all ages, interactive, dynamic, constructive environment,” Self said.
This is Self's fifth year of asking festival goers to paint a new section of an ongoing art piece titled “Into the Groove.” It shows a series of people dancing and playing instruments and is painted in vibrant shades of purple, green and yellow. Last year's panels were also on display at the festival.
“It gives them a taste of the process, building texture, background, and then I talk to them about imagery they want to do,” Self said.
Self’s tent attracted a lot of children; in an hour-and-a-half period, seven kids stopped to paint.
“We need more adults because they’re the ones that are stressed out and in need of being playful with art and creativity,” Self said.
She said she's been teaching and working with children for 16 years, but that she likes to see adults get involved.
"It's great getting adults to feel vulnerable and let go,” Self said.
Self has been a muralist for over 25 years. She studied art at the School of Visual Arts in New York and at the Royal College of Art in London.
“I started doing collaborative murals at the City Museum in St. Louis when they opened,” Self said. “I went to the museum with my portfolio and said, 'I want to paint with the people, I’m a muralist.'”
Self's daughter, B, 15, painted faces next to the tent under the silver maple tree. She was raising money for a summer trip to Washington, D.C. with her choir.
“I’ve always been super into art, and I've always admired people who could face paint,” B said. “I think I just realized it was a good way to make some money when I needed to.”
Last year and the year before, B was raising money for a trip with Columbia Public Schools for a weeklong science camp.
“I think it's fun getting to see the kids because they really enjoy (getting their faces painted), and they get to be something else and look different from how they normally would,” B said.
The "Roots N’ Blues Wildy's World Mural" is for sale and for trade to raise money so that Self can do more public art.
“Our community involves lots of different diverse modes of artistic recreation, healing and all the great people that come together and do this,” Self said.
The mural painting will continue Sunday.
Supervising editor is Tynan Stewart.