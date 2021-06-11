Collections of comfort: Squishmallow fans find companionship in the plush toys

Some people buy a coffee at Starbucks to feel good, Sara Heidemann says. “I buy Squishmallows.”
Heidemann has more than 100 of the huggable, plush toys and has spent more than $1,000 on them.
Squishmallows became popular during the pandemic after a video about them went viral on TikTok. A TikTok community known as SquishTok was created as users from all over the world began to post videos of their Squishmallows.
Each has a tag listing its name, pronouns and a description of its personality and characteristics, according to Squishmallows.com, the official website for the toys. They were created by Kellytoy in 2017 and are sold by retailers such as Walmart, Walgreens, Amazon and Costco. They generally range in price from about $3 to $60.
Some people buy and trade Squishmallows secondhand on Facebook Marketplace and Mercari, an online marketplace and app similar to eBay. Others, like Heidemann, just love them. She saw the viral video and decided to buy her first one last October.
“Every time I got one it was like adding another friend to my collection,” Heidemann, a rising sophomore at MU, said. “There’s specific ones that I consider to be my emotional support animals.”
After moving from San Diego to Missouri to attend college, Heidemann felt lonely, especially without her twin sister who also collects the toys. She said the loneliness was eased by Squishmallows, which gave her immediate physical and emotional comfort. They range in size from 3½-inch clips to 24-inch toys, according to Squishmallows.com, and are made from a soft polyester blend that allows the foam-filled toys to be machine washable.
Squishmallows have become known for being inclusive. In 2019, the first nonbinary Squishmallow, Teresa the Unicorn, was released. Teresa paved the way for more inclusivity among the nonbinary community. Heidemann said 25 nonbinary Squishmallows have been released.
“My sister is nonbinary, and they own almost all the nonbinary Squishmallows,” Heidemann said. “It really makes it inclusive for everyone.”
Jazwares, the parent company of Kellytoy, has continued to expand its related merchandise since Squishmallows debuted. The product line includes Hug Mees, Stackables, Mystery Squad and Flip-A-Mallows. Nearly 80 million have been sold in nearly 40 countries since 2017, according to Jazwares.
Jessica Nabat, a rising junior at MU, bought her first Squishmallow on Mother’s Day 2020. “My mom likes to collect things, so I got into (collecting Squishmallows) with her,” Nabat said.
Although she doesn’t collect them as much lately, she and her mother, Denise Nabat, accumulated more than 100 Squishmallows in year.
One was the green and white Wendy the Frog, whose tag reads: “You can always find Wendy out on the basketball court (she won the MVP award last year) or in the science lab since chemistry is her favorite subject. She wants to be a famous scientist when she grows up and likes to paint pictures of her inventions.”
Jessica Nabat said she bought Wendy the Frog for $20. She sold Wendy the Frog for $200.
Heidemann said she’s never sold Squishmallows, but she’s traded some and also given them away. Every winter, she volunteers at shelters for children who have been abused. This past winter, she bought and donated Squishmallows to children in those shelters. She plans to donate more.
“Kids form attachments to things at a young age, and attaching to something like a Squishmallow rather than abusive parents is helpful,” Heidemann said. “I think all kids should have a toy to comfort them, especially when being victims of your parents’ abuse.”
Molly Whiting, a Squishmallow enthusiast and creative marketing intern at Veterans United Home Loans, bought her first Squishmallow in 2019 — a blue-green dinosaur with a white belly named Ben. She bought it after being introduced to the plush toys by a close friend.
She has joined Facebook communities and goes on what she likes to call “squish hunts” during her downtime. She and her roommate began these hunts during the pandemic in an attempt to find rare and affordable Squishmallows.
”It’s definitely a comfort thing for me, especially during the pandemic when I had nothing going on. They’re just cute to look at,” Whiting said. “Plus my cat likes to chew on their ears.”