Canada Wildfires Photo Gallery

A man talks on his phone Wednesday as he looks through the haze at the George Washington Bridge from Fort Lee, N.J. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a dystopian haze, turning the air acrid, the sky yellowish gray and prompting warnings for vulnerable populations to stay inside.

 Seth Wenig/The Associated Press

Canadian wildfires have caused unhealthy air conditions in several states across the United States. Data from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources reported moderate air quality in Columbia as of Wednesday afternoon.

Matt Beckwith, chief meteorologist at KOMU 8, said Columbia residents should follow the weather closely as the wildfires continue.

