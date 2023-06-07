Canadian wildfires have caused unhealthy air conditions in several states across the United States. Data from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources reported moderate air quality in Columbia as of Wednesday afternoon.
Matt Beckwith, chief meteorologist at KOMU 8, said Columbia residents should follow the weather closely as the wildfires continue.
“As of right now, air quality hasn’t really been bad enough to cause problems in Mid-Missouri,” Beckwith said.
The wildfires began in Quebec, Canada, in early May due to a storm system off the coast of Nova Scotia, according to The New York Times. This week, the wind pushed the smoke further south into the norther U.S.
“There are hundreds of wildfires currently burning, many of which are out of control,” Beckwith said. “The wildfire season is well ahead of schedule, and according to The Weather Channel, the number of acres burned is well ahead of the 10-year average. Remember, peak wildfire season in Canada is late.”
Over the next few days, the weather is projected to continue pushing the smoke into northeastern states.
“Smoke is pushing south all across the East Coast and some of that is moving into the Midwest, too,” Beckwith said. “At one point — of all the major cities in the world — NYC had the worst air quality of them all. The more smoke, the worse the air quality.”
Kansas City and St. Louis air quality
In states such as Missouri, air conditions are rated moderately to poorly. Short-term effects include irritation in the eyes, nose and throat, coughing and sneezing.
As of Wednesday afternoon, St. Louis reported an air quality index rating is around 100. AirNow, a government source that reports on air quality data, labels this rating as “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”
“If you or your children fall into that category, you should reduce time outdoors. If you notice any problems developing, consult with a medical expert,” Beckwith said.
“Folks will notice the hazy skies as well as red sunsets. The smoke reduces and scatters the shorter wavelengths of light, allowing only longer wavelengths to be visible.”
The National Weather Service issued an orange air quality alert for the Kansas City Area because of the unhealthy levels of ozone pollution. Since Monday, the air quality index rating has been moderate and has increased from 101 to 126 as of Wednesday.
A hazardous weather outlook was also issued for Kansas City. Residents can expect to see scattered showers and thunderstorms.
“Urban areas tend to see more problems with air quality,” Beckwith said. “Due to amounts of ozone and smoke, too. (Kansas City is) also further east and closer to the heavier concentrations of smoke.”
The outlook from here
The National Weather Service reports that conditions could worsen and spread because of the hot and dry conditions of summer.
As long as the Canadian wildfires continue to produce heavy amounts of smoke, the U.S. will continue to be affected.
However, the weather pattern is projected to change the wind direction and should clear up the rest of the smoke.
“It will likely improve briefly due to clearing associated with the passage of a cold front on Wednesday,” Beckwith said. “However, as fires continue to burn we could see this happen again. We’ll need to watch it closely.”
Wildfire smoke map
Click the link below to see the fire and smoke map where this fine particulate matter is present.