The Transportation Security Administration will host two events in July and August to recruit part-time security officers at Columbia Regional Airport, according to an e-mail release from the TSA.
The first recruiting event will be held Thursday, July 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the second will be held Thursday, Aug. 11 at the same times, the release said.
Both events events will be held at the Missouri Job Center in Columbia, located at 101 Park De Ville Dr., the release said.
No previous security experience is required, and the starting pay is $16.00 per hour with an included $1,000 sign-on bonus, the release said.