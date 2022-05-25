The city of Columbia airport advisory board announced Wednesday that they will unveil a "re-styled" logo design and website for Columbia Regional Airport next Wednesday.
The airport is re-styling amid the construction of a new terminal, which is anticipated to open on Labor Day.
The city's Office of Communications and Creative Services have been working with longtime partner Bucket Agency to update the logo package for the airport.
The new website was created internally by web designers within the office.
The logo design and website will be kept under wraps until the official launch on June 1. Samples presented at the meeting used color shades called jewel, sky, tangerine, dusk, cinnamon, clouds and silk.
Brian Adkisson, Columbia's communications and creative services manager, said that the budget for the re-style was not to exceed $38,000. The budget covers research and development, creative time, revisions and implementation.
Jessica Palzer, the executive creative director at Bucket Agency, said that the new logo and website features design characteristics used to communicate ideas of movement, competence, excitement and easier navigation.
"The current style feels dated and leans toward a very static, retro look" she said. "Something that revolves around moving people should have that sense of movement in the branding." The new fonts and style will carry throughout the airport signage once it is completed, she said.
Airport Manager Mike Parks said the advisory board requested that city council change the name of the airport over six months ago. The goal is to attract customers throughout mid-Missouri, not just Columbia residents. City Council tabled the board's request until there could be further study.
Starting on Jan. 4 of this year, United Airlines indefinitely suspended flights, leaving American Airlines as the only airline that flies out of the Columbia airport.
Parks said the airport is always looking for additional airlines, as well as additional flights from American Airlines.
Social media accounts connected to the Columbia airport will also update to match the re-style on June 1, with a new campaign headed by Bucket Agency to begin once the terminal is completed.