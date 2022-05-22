Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin will host a bike riding event in hopes to connect the two communities.
On June 4, Columbia cyclists will ride with Buffaloe along the MKT Trail and Katy Trail State Park to Hartsburg, where they will meet Jefferson City riders led by Tergin.
Interested riders can sign up at the events registration page. Registration closes June 1.
Columbia cyclists have two options for the one-way ride:
- Start at 10 a.m. at MKT Trail Jay Dix Station Access, 3775 S. Scott Blvd., a 20.5-mile ride.
- Start at 10:30 a.m. at McBaine, Katy Trail State Park Trailhead, W. Route K, a 16-mile ride.
Following the ride, Buffaloe and Tergin will give a short speech and lunch will be available for purchase from The Burg in Hartsburg.
After lunch, riders can bike back to Columbia or arrange to be picked up.