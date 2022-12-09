Basketball isn’t the only competition taking place between Columbia and Lawrence this weekend.

Salvation Army organizations in both cities are holding their second annual Salvation Army Border War Challenge, according to a news release. The location that raises the most money over the weekend will be presented with a custom-made trophy which the corresponding Salvation Army organization will hold for the year.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, fall 2022. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you