Basketball isn’t the only competition taking place between Columbia and Lawrence this weekend.
Salvation Army organizations in both cities are holding their second annual Salvation Army Border War Challenge, according to a news release. The location that raises the most money over the weekend will be presented with a custom-made trophy which the corresponding Salvation Army organization will hold for the year.
Lawrence won the challenge in its inaugural year last year, and each city raised more than their goals of $5,000 each.
The Border War game between storied rivals Missouri and Kansas is on Saturday, but any money collected from Friday to Sunday through the signature red kettles in each city or donated online will contribute to the challenge.
“We take this challenge very seriously and intend to mop up the floor with The Salvation Army Lawrence this year,” said Major Kevin Cedervall, Columbia Salvation Army coordinator. “The Salvation Army is dedicated to doing the most good, and that is mostly about serving people in need because of poverty or disaster, but it is also about beating Lawrence, Kansas.”
The idea for this challenge came when the Border War between Kansas and Missouri basketball was renewed last year, Cedervall said. Since Lawrence and Columbia are comparable cities, both Salvation Army organizations agreed that it would be a “fun little add-in” to the rivalry, he said.
Three red kettles will be stationed outside the entrances to Mizzou Arena for Saturday’s game, Cedervall said.