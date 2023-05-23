Columbia will host eight summer lunch program sites, Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services announced Tuesday.

The program is offered with Powerhouse Community Development Corporation, in partnership with Columbia Public Schools and Columbia Parks and Recreation, according to a city news release.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, Summer 2023

    Studying investigative and arts journalism

    Reach me at epwrmt@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.