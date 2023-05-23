Columbia will host eight summer lunch program sites, Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services announced Tuesday.
The program is offered with Powerhouse Community Development Corporation, in partnership with Columbia Public Schools and Columbia Parks and Recreation, according to a city news release.
The summer lunch program provides free, nutritious meals to kids and teens ages 18 and under.
There will also be an educational program for children each day, including fitness activities, live music, recycling education and more.
The sites will be open from June 5 to August 11. All sites will be closed on July 4. Some sites have changed from last year. Locations:
Armory Sports & Recreation Center, 700 E. Ash St., lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
CHA Stewart-Parker, 225 Unity Drive, lunch from 12 to 12:30 p.m. and snacks from 1:30 to 1:45 p.m.
Demaret Drive, 718 Demaret Drive, lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m. and snacks from 1:30 to 1:45 p.m.
McKee Street Park, 1900 McKee St., lunch from 11 to 11:30 a.m. and snacks from 1 to 1:15 p.m.
CHA Bear Creek, 1109 Elleta Blvd., lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m. and snacks from 1:30 to 1:45 p.m.
Again Street Park, 1200 Again St., lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
Columbia Square, 1715 W. Worley St., lunch from 11 to 11:30 a.m. and snacks from 12:30 to 12:45 p.m.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 702 Banks Ave., lunch from 11 to 11:30 a.m. and snacks from 1:30 to 1:45 p.m.
The Armory and Again Street Park sites will only run through Aug. 4 with the exception of holidays.