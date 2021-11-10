Veteran Discounts

Local

Missouri State Parks

All veterans and active-duty military members may receive a voucher for a free night’s stay to camp in Missouri State Parks. The veteran/active-duty member must be staying the night on Thursday to receive the free camping coupon and show valid identification.

Veteran and active-duty members are also eligible to receive free tours of Missouri state historic sites Thursday through Sunday with valid identification

Year-round discounts are offered to retired, veteran and active-duty military personnel in addition to family members of active-duty military personnel. All must provide valid military identification to receive the $2 per night camping discount at state park campgrounds.

Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture

In partnership with Equipment Share, the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture will provide a free lunch at the Mark and Carol Stevenson Veterans Urban Farm, 1207 Smith St. Food will be provided by the Ozark Mountain Biscuit Company. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held to acknowledge the funding the Veterans Urban Farm site will receive from Veterans United to create ADA accessible teaching gardens.

Head Motor Company & Head Indian Motorcycle

Head Indian Motorcycle will be hosting a free luncheon for all veterans from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m at 5708 Freedom Dr.

Hy-Vee

On Thursday, all Hy-Vee locations will be holding a free breakfast event for veterans and active military members from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Veterans and military members may also receive 15% off their groceries on Thursday.

Ashland Optimist Foundation

Veterans and families may attend a free complimentary breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m at Ashland Optimist Foundation, 511 Optimist Drive, Ashland.

Restaurants

Dive Bar

The Dive Bar is hosting a barbecue this Veterans Day. The restaurant will have musicians Katie Jo and the Lawn Darts perform. Veterans may receive a token for a free meal and beverage of their choice. All meal proceeds and 20% of beverage sales will be donated to the Mid-Missouri Fisher House. Dive Bar is located at 1116 Business Loop 70 E.

Longhorn Steakhouse

A pancake breakfast will be held at Longhorn Steakhouse, 31 Conley Rd, on Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for eligible veterans and their spouses. A silent auction and raffle will also be hosted, where all proceeds will be put into a scholarship fund for a graduating student in the Columbia area that has worked in the service industry and has a family member in the military.

Texas Roadhouse

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, former, retired and active military are able to receive a free meal voucher for select entrees when visiting Texas Roadhouse, 2005 W Worley St. To receive the meal, you must show proof of military service.

Scooter’s Coffee

On Thursday, veterans may present their military I.D. at all Columbia Scooter’s Coffee locations, 5 Old 63 S and 2501 Grindstone Parkway, to receive a free drink.

IHOP

Veterans and active-duty military members are eligible to get free Red, White & Blue pancakes on Thursday at 51 Conley Rd. Dine-in only.

Starbucks

At all Columbia locations, get a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee Thursday for military service members, veterans and spouses.