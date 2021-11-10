Veterans Day will be celebrated in different ways around Columbia on Thursday.
At 12:30 p.m., there will be a wreath laying ceremony honoring fallen student veterans under the archway of Memorial Union at MU. Attendees will have the opportunity to take an “I support MU veterans” photo following the ceremony. In case of rain, the event will be held at Stotler Lounge in the Union.
Columbia College will hold several events throughout the day. A flag raising ceremony will occur at 8 a.m. at Bass Commons. The Remembrance Ceremony and National Moment of Silence will take place at 12:45 p.m at the Military Service Tree at Bass Commons. The last event will be the Military Service Tree-Lighting Ceremony. It will start at 5 p.m. also at Bass Commons.
Ashland Parks and Recreation is having a ribbon cutting for the Veterans Memorial at the Ashland City Park at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.