The Columbia Art League announced the cancellation of the 2021 Art in the Park event due to COVID-19 concerns in posts made to Facebook and Instagram on Thursday.
"This was a very difficult decision," the post stated, "but as the vaccination numbers and Covid cases fluctuate, and health and safety requirements for large events in Boone County remain, it has become evident that there are too many unstable variables at play for us to continue preparations."
The organization reaffirmed its commitment to its various creators, vendors and volunteers and stated its intention to find alternatives to the original large summer gathering.
"In place of a physical gathering, CAL will be hosting all accepted artists virtually via our website and social media as we move towards June, so be sure to keep your eye out for that and other events as they are announced," the post said.
Columbia Art League said Art in the Park will return on June 4 and June 5, 2022.
Because the event typically functions as a prime source of fundraising, Columbia Art League encouraged supporters to donate directly to its website columbiaartleague.org.