Columbia Art League hosts 'Let Them Eat Art' exhibit

Columbia Art League hosts 'Let Them Eat Art' exhibit

The Columbia Art League hosted their annual "Let Them Eat Art" exhibit Tuesday evening. The event featured local chefs who chose a piece of art from the gallery to use as inspiration to create a finger food dish.

As people walked around talking to the chefs and gazing at the art, they were able to munch on a variety of pastries, BBQ, chili, and more while washing the food down with an assortment of cocktails.

Columbia Art League treasurer Sandina Ponte enjoys a pound cake

Columbia Art League treasurer Sandina Ponte enjoys a pound cake by Goldie’s Bagels head baker Jill Rostine on Tuesday at the Columbia Art League in downtown Columbia. Rostine’s creation was inspired by a painting titled “Lemon” by Joanne Zucco Berneche. The business plans to add the lemon pound cake to its menu.
A mouse-like piece of art is arranged around a cheese and cracker chessboard

A mouse-like piece of art is arranged around a cheese and cracker chessboard on Tuesday at the Columbia Art League in downtown Columbia. The art piece was made by Richard Hoeppner.
MU’s head chef for athletic dining Stephen Evans hands off a sample bowl

MU’s head chef for athletic dining Stephen Evans hands off a sample bowl of his green chili stew on Tuesday at the Columbia Art League in downtown Columbia. Evans was also behind the art piece that inspired his treat. “I’m a chef in my real life and an artist in my pretend life,” Evans said.
Columbia Art League executive director Kelsey Hammond presents an award

Columbia Art League Executive Director Kelsey Hammond presents an award to the staff of Dive Bar, the cocktail establishment with the most votes on Tuesday at the Columbia Art League in downtown Columbia. Awards were also given out to establishments in the sweet and savory categories.

