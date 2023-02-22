Columbia Art League hosts 'Let Them Eat Art' exhibit

Columbia Art League treasurer Sandina Ponte enjoys a pound cake by Goldie’s Bagels head baker Jill Rostine on Tuesday at the Columbia Art League in downtown Columbia. Rostine’s creation was inspired by a painting titled “Lemon” by Joanne Zucco Berneche. The business plans to add the lemon pound cake to its menu.
MU’s head chef for athletic dining Stephen Evans hands off a sample bowl of his green chili stew on Tuesday at the Columbia Art League in downtown Columbia. Evans was also behind the art piece that inspired his treat. “I’m a chef in my real life and an artist in my pretend life,” Evans said.
Columbia Art League Executive Director Kelsey Hammond presents an award to the staff of Dive Bar, the cocktail establishment with the most votes on Tuesday at the Columbia Art League in downtown Columbia. Awards were also given out to establishments in the sweet and savory categories.
The Columbia Art League hosted their annual "Let Them Eat Art" exhibit Tuesday evening. The event featured local chefs who chose a piece of art from the gallery to use as inspiration to create a finger food dish.
As people walked around talking to the chefs and gazing at the art, they were able to munch on a variety of pastries, BBQ, chili, and more while washing the food down with an assortment of cocktails.
Local businesses, including Peggy Jean’s Pies, 9th Street Public House, Bud’s Classic BBQ and Goldie’s Bagels, all prepared dishes for the event.
Jill Rostine, the head baker at Goldie’s Bagels, created lemon pound cake based on a painting called "Lemon."
Goldie’s Bagels is planning to bring new items to the menu, and one of them is the lemon pound cake Rostine created at the event. Rostine said it was a fitting piece to promote one of the new menu items.
“It’s a neat thing, it’s a creative outlet for a chef to have an inspiration piece and make it a thing,” Rostine said.
Stephen Evans is the head chef for MU’s football team, along with being a local artist himself. He created a painting called "Spoon-fed," which inspired him to make a green chili stew. Evans’ set-up was filled will people surrounding him, listening to his story.
“He made the dish that goes along with his art, and it all tied together so well,” said Liz Harris, who attended the event.
Some chefs created their dishes based on the names or style of the art, and Amanda Belflower, a chef at Tasteful Findings, recreated an art piece using sushi, seaweed and pickled ginger. The piece that inspired the dish depicted a mermaid, and Belflower replicated the painting down to the freckles on the mermaid.
I am a visual editor at the Columbia Missourian, currently studying Photojournalism and Documentary at the MU's School of Journalism with a minor in Sociology and a Certificate in Sustainability. Reach me at: abusby@mail.missouri.edu.
