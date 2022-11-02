Pieces by Columbia-based artist Sarah Nguyen are on display through Thursday at the MU Bingham Gallery in an exhibition called, "The Things of This World."
Nguyen's show depicts portraits of her family members, local folklore and symbols prominent in Jewish life. The symbols have both historical and personal meaning, she said.
Nguyen considers herself a mixed media artist, although she specializes in paper cutting. She works with large panels of paper, hand-cutting shapes to represent the story she has in mind.
"I do research, sort of imbue what I can into it because I don't want to repeat what has taken place before," she said. "I want to add to the dialogue and then work from there."
One piece in the exhibit is called "Sarah My Princess," a centerpiece of the exhibit. The pieces are draped from the ceiling to look like the shape of a tent or a house.
The panels tell the story of Sarah and Abraham, one that emerged when Nguyen explored the mythology of women in the Old Testament. She said she focused on the oppression and influence of women in the stories, as well as the present state of the world.
Beginning "Sarah My Princess" in 2020, Nguyen drew comparisons between Sarah's story and the stories of refugees while U.S. policy was moving toward anti-immigration.
It was also the beginning of the pandemic when people were told to shelter in place. Nguyen said she saw a connection between what people could do to help their community in isolation and Sarah's story in the Old Testament. Sarah was known for creating a home for her tribe during her own time period.
"You're able to walk inside this piece, and if you look inside, there are these soft pastel Hebrew letters, and those letters are a blessing," Nguyen said.
Nguyen grew up surrounded by both art and paper, influencing the work she does today. Her first teacher was her grandmother, an artist who learned under the teachings of Josef Albers at Yale University. Nguyen's grandmother taught her about traditional oil painting and color theory.
"I've always wanted to be an artist," Nguyen said. "I can't remember a time when I wasn't doing art. I feel like I didn't have a choice in the matter; it was really the only thing I could do. I'm sort of a disaster at every other vocation, so that's what it is."
Becoming an artist was well-respected in her family, which allowed Nguyen the freedom to pursue it.
"I think many artists grow up with this idea of the starving artist, and that stereotype is a stereotype for a reason, but it was respected and it was cared for in my family," she said. "So me being an artist wasn't that controversial and there was support there."
Nguyen's family for generations ran a recycling center and paper mill, which taught her about weights and fibers in paper, small details that inform her artwork today.
"I cut with a blade, but my blades dull very quickly, but paper stays as strong as it needs to," she said. "So it's pretty fascinating in that way."
Nguyen earned a bachelor's degree in fine arts and illustration from the Rhode Island School of Design, as well as a graduate degree in painting and studio art from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia.
Getting her degree in illustration was not a smooth process for Nguyen, after changing her mind while she was deep into the program.
"I realized I did not want to be an illustrator, but it was kind of too late," she said. "I was stuck as a lot of people find in school."
Illustration was her focus for a while, but then she began to paint and pursue fine art on the side. She decided she wanted to develop her own stories and ideas with her artwork, and "it was precious enough for me to do that."
A residency in Japan was the impetus for her emphasis on paper cutting. Studying Japanese folklore, Nguyen discovered the prominence of paper in Shintoism and found her inspiration. She observed the use of paper for writing prayers to leave at shrines, as well to indicate areas of sacredness.
"I feel like there's this philosophical argument that you can make where traditional Japanese art was done on paper, and it's sort of imbuing the medium with the soul and spirit of the artwork," Nguyen said. "I just fell in love with that idea."
Since moving to Columbia in 2018, she has produced two shows. Putting the second one together allowed her to be more personal.
"I was very excited to be able to have a show locally where I could see the install," Nguyen said. "Normally I don't install my own work, so it was really exciting."
Being able to share her work with the community is important. She said she enjoys learning what people observe about her exhibits and uses feedback for future pieces.
"When people take the time to look at your work and read about your work and ask you questions, that's very exciting, it's the equivalent to anyone sharing your interest, right?" she said. "We like to talk about what we're interested in, so it's really exciting."