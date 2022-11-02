Sarah Nguyen’s hand-cut paper art “Devorah-Bee”

Sarah Nguyen’s hand-cut paper art “Devorah-Bee."

 Courtesy of the City of Columbia

Pieces by Columbia-based artist Sarah Nguyen are on display through Thursday at the MU Bingham Gallery in an exhibition called, "The Things of This World."

Nguyen's show depicts portraits of her family members, local folklore and symbols prominent in Jewish life. The symbols have both historical and personal meaning, she said. 

  • Community reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism focused on reporting and writing. Reach me at olivia.rodriguez@mail.missouri.edu

