Local technology company Healium received $3.6 million in seed investments and entered into a license agreement with the Mayo Clinic, according to a Monday news release.

CEO Sarah Hill said the company received immense support from entrepreneurship organizations in mid-Missouri, including the Missouri Innovation Center. This marks one of the largest private equity raises in mid-Missouri for a woman-owned enterprise, according to the release.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community Reporter, Spring 2023

    Studying print journalism

    Reach me at eagthq@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Assistant City Editor, spring 2023. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you