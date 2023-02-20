Local technology company Healium received $3.6 million in seed investments and entered into a license agreement with the Mayo Clinic, according to a Monday news release.
CEO Sarah Hill said the company received immense support from entrepreneurship organizations in mid-Missouri, including the Missouri Innovation Center. This marks one of the largest private equity raises in mid-Missouri for a woman-owned enterprise, according to the release.
The deal with the Mayo Clinic is a know-how license, which allows a company to commercialize its patented and non-patented products and technology, including company know-how.
A 1993 graduate from the Missouri School of Journalism, Hill said she is familiar with the harmful nature of certain media and seeks to counteract those images using a drugless method. Healium connects fitness trackers to their virtual experiences that treat symptoms of anxiety, depression and insomnia.
By linking fitness trackers to their patented technology, Healium allows users to see a visual representation of their heart rate, blood pressure and other health statistics. They also offer virtual reality goggles to further users' immersive experience.
“Media images can be hurtful but when compounded differently into something soothing, they can also heal,” Hill said in the release. “These are powerful, drugless, portable coping mechanisms for this mental health emergency that quickly interrupt the stress response.”