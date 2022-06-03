The Columbia Police Department and Boone County's Sheriff's Department continue to stop Black drivers at a rate disproportionate to how much of the population they make up, according to a report from Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
The 2021 Vehicle Stops Report compiles data on traffic stops across the state and its law enforcement agencies. The report tracks racial differences in traffic stops with a "disparity index," calculated by dividing the amount of one race of people who are stopped in a jurisdiction by the amount of people of that racial group in the jurisdiction. An index of 1 would mean that a racial group is stopped at a rate equal to their proportion of the population.
For Black drivers in 2021, Columbia police had a disparity index of 3.183, and the sheriff's department tracked an index of 3.109. This puts both the city and county at a higher rate than Missouri in 2021, which had a disparity index of 1.676 for Black drivers.
The Columbia Police Department's disparity index for Black drivers has been higher than 1.99 since at least 2000, and in that same time period, the Sheriff's Department's index score has been higher than 1.
Among white drivers, the city and county's indexes were .805 and .862, respectively. The only other racial group in Columbia with a disparity index over 1 in 2021 were Native American drivers, with an index of 1.608.
Don Love, a member of the Columbia Police Chief's Vehicle Stops Committee, said the disproportions expressed as disparity indexes are a "mistake." He said the index does not account for the severity of the action that prompts an officer to pull over a driver — the data shows a disproportion, he said, but without the information about the severity of the violation, there is not much anyone can do about solving it.
"If Black drivers are driving dangerously, then they should be stopped regardless of what the disproportion is," Love said. "My suspicion is a lot of these stops that are building up the disproportion aren't going 20 miles over the speed limit — they're going five miles over the speed limit. We don't have the data to sort out what's happening there."
Love said disparity indexes can be misleading when comparing jurisdictions with different racial and ethnic makeups. Instead, he said a more helpful way to understand the disparity between stops for Black and white drivers is to express each rate in terms of stops per driver and then compare the rates.
When expressing the disparity in these terms, Black drivers in Columbia are 3.95 times more likely to be stopped by an officer than white drivers. In Boone County, Black drivers are 3.61 times more likely than white drivers to be stopped. In Missouri overall, that rate is much lower but still disproportionate — a Black driver is 1.76 times more likely to get stopped than a white driver.
Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones will attend the City Council meeting Monday to discuss the traffic stop report and the errors, said Columbia police spokesperson Christian Tabak.
In a memo released Friday evening to City Manager De'Carlon Seewood, Jones said the police department has, and will continue to, make an effort to "address bias in policing and in traffic stops."
"The Department approaches the potential for bias through policy, training, performance expectations, accountability and data review," Jones said. "There is progress and still work to be done."
Jones drew a distinction in the report between general and investigative stops, where an officer has "actionable information that there is criminal activity" when they stop a driver. He said these stops are not discretionary on the part of the officer and account for the most stark, persistent disparity between Black and white drivers.
According to the attorney general's report, Black drivers accounted for 49.47% of the police department's investigative stops in 2021. However, Jones said it is difficult to accurately report the investigative stop numbers because officers sometimes forget to mark a stop as investigative. But, officers were trained to identify investigative stops in the last six months, he said in the memo.
He also noted that beginning July 1, the police department will require supervisors to audit traffic stop videos when a search based on odor or consent — two categories of general stops — is performed.
The original version of the report, which the attorney general's office has since amended, had several errors in the Columbia Police Department's numbers. Spokesperson Chris Nuelle said that among other errors, the original report showed a disparity index for white drivers of 0.79 instead of 0.805 and an index of 3.37 for Black drivers instead of 3.183.
Toni Messina, the police department's communications and outreach supervisor, said in a statement that the police department had brought some errors to the attorney general's attention and has worked with the office to "assure the integrity of the data."