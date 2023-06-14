The city of Columbia and Boone County began a step this week in efforts to address affordable housing needs in the community.
The step came Tuesday as an announcement of a request for proposals for a county-wide housing survey.
According to a news release from the Boone County Commission, the RFP invites third-party contributors with expertise in housing studies to submit proposals that outline an approach and timeline for analyzing the current housing landscape.
This initiative is part of the Boone County Upward Mobility Plan that began last June. The county looked at data on affordable housing and systematic structures that have caused housing issues in an attempt to support upward mobility from poverty. The city and Boone County helped fund the project, which aims to find key issues in combatting poverty.
"We needed a starting point," said Joanne Nelson, director at Boone County Community Services Department. "In this group were people from the housing authority, real estate agents, landlords — they all sell to people from the county. They all said that the base thing we needed to get done was to do a housing study."
Interested parties can submit their proposals by noon on June 25.
All submissions will be reviewed by a panel of experts representing the city and the county. Nelson said this panel will include county and city staff with invested interest in housing, as well as non-profit organizations that deal heavily in housing issues.
"I think this will lay the groundwork for where we need to start working," Nelson said. "We've got some stuff that we are working on but it would be nice to have a third-party look at what we are living every day, and perhaps look at it from a different perspective."
When Columbia City Council solicited comments on how to spend the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, affordable housing registered as a strongly felt need.
Shortage of affordable housing is a nationwide issue; the Urban Institute reported that from 2019 to 2021, the shortage of homes available to renters with extremely low incomes worsened by more than 500,000, increasing the total shortage to 7.3 million Americans.
The lack of affordable housing is a growing problem in Boone County and across Missouri. The study is a step toward addressing that problem.
"We just need to get a better understanding of what impact and what position local government can play in being part of a solution," said Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick.
Kendrick said that this problem will likely take years to address, but the local government has to get momentum on finding solutions.
"It's not just an issue that impacts one segment of the population," Kendrick said. "Affordable housing is becoming more difficult to access for middle-income families, certainly for low-income families — homeowners and renters alike."
With the survey, the city of Columbia and Boone County will build a committee of experts in order to receive recommendations on approaching the issue. One such expert is Randy Cole, CEO of the Columbia Housing Authority. He has worked with affordable housing for more than 12 years.
Cole has provided samples of policy from other communities and information on why the issue of affordable housing is so important. He said that conducting a housing survey will help local government take a deeper dive into ideal locations, size of units, how many units are needed and more. But, he recognizes, it won't be easy.
"One of the most challenging things is getting the community to come to terms with how much housing costs, and how much solutions cost," Cole said .
"Housing is very expensive — it's infrastructure," he said. "So, to get to an affordable price point, we need a significant commitment of either public or charitable dollars."
Cole said factors like labor, getting units of housing online and zoning are also challenges.
Addressing the shortage of affordable housing is a complex issue, but not an impossible one.
"We're not expecting to find any one solution, it will be a broad approach to try to figure out how to pull the levers of government to get us headed in the right direction," Kendrick said.
The study will allow the city and county to receive recommendations and access the current structures that may be perpetuating the problem. One of the requirements in the RFP is to include a timeline of how much time will be needed to complete the recommended work.
"I feel like this process will facilitate community leaders at all levels to take a deep look at affordable housing," Cole said . "I think whenever we think long-term, in terms of public policy and trying to make an impact, that's when significant gains are made."