Assistance League of Mid-Missouri elects new officers for 2022-2023 year
The Assistance League of Mid-Missouri announced its new elected officers for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
The new officers are: President Deb Gerecke, President Elect Denise LaTorre, Recording Secretary Julia Marsh, Treasurer Linda Glascock, Vice President Finance Donna Buchert, Vice President Philanthropic Patty O'Neal, Vice President Marketing Communications Wanda McCampbell, Vice President Membership Nancy Galloway, Vice President Operations Karen Rogers, Vice President Resource Development Kate Harry, Vice President Strategic Planning Renetta Gallup, and Corresponding Secretary Kathy Donovan.
Additionally, new individuals are elected to the governing board of the Professional Leaders Auxiliary which is a sub-group of the Assistance League. Those individuals are: Chairperson Linda Coutts, Vice Charperson Cathy Hughes, Vice Chair Membership Lynne Hedrick, Vice Chair Philanthropic Barb Reed, Vice Chair Resource Development Beck Rahmoeller, Vice Chair Communication Susan Gowin, Recording Secretary Diane Mountjoy, and ALMM Chapter Liaison Debby Cook.
The Assistance League of Mid-Missouri serves as a nonprofit organization that assists children and adults through community programs in Columbia.
Columbia resident joins Travis Mills Foundation board
U.S. Army SSG Travis Mills, founder of the Travis Mills Foundation, added Pamela Swan of Columbia to the board of directors.
Swan is vice president of military relations and business development for Veterans United Home Loans and the spouse of a retired U.S. Army soldier.
The Travis Mills Foundation is a nonprofit organization for post-911 veterans who have had significant injuries during their service to the U.S.
“Joining the board of the Travis Mills Foundation was a good fit because it’s my goal to always stay focused on the military, both current servicemembers and veterans,” Swan said. “I don’t think you can ever help one side without recognizing the sacrifices made to get where they are or where they came from.”
MidwayUSA announces promotion
Brian Sims has been promoted to database manager at MidwayUSA, and Matt Quintero has been promoted to logistics manager-inbound.
Sims will work with the application development, network, server administration and web teams in the company.
Sims previously worked for IBM, Walsworth Publishing, and the Center Corporation before joining MidwayUSA in 2015 as a database administrator in the information systems department.
Quintero joined MidwayUSA in 2013 and has worked in several positions, most recently product specialist for clothing and footwear.
MidwayUSA is a privately owned shooting, hunting and outdoor equipment company based in Columbia.
Tigers Community Credit Union announces promotion
Lori Hudson has been promoted to community engagement manager at Tigers Community Credit Union.
Hudson will be in charge of building community relations and business development strategies to support the communities served by the credit union.
Hudson has held several marketing positions in her 21 years with the credit union.
Tigers Community Credit Union is a Columbia division of West Community Credit Union
Mortgage loan officer trainer joins Central Bank Mortgage team
Mikala Simons has joined the mortgage team at Central Bank.
Simons will train new loan officers on the bank's systems and secondary market and portfolio products.
She has been a mortgage officer trainer previously.
Central Bank of Boone County is a division of The Central Trust Bank. The Central Trust Bank is a Missouri state-chartered trust company with more than 250 location headquartered in Jefferson City.
Nuclear Regulatory Commission selects new resident inspector at Callaway nuclear power plant
Scott Schwind has been appointed resident inspector at the Callaway nuclear power plant by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
Schwind will conduct inspections and monitor work projects at the plant in Fulton.
Schwind previously served as the resident inspector at the Indian Point 2, Comanche Peak, and as the senior resident inspector at the Cooper nuclear power plants.
The commission is an independent agency created by Congress in 1974 that regulates commercial nuclear power plants and other uses of nuclear materials.
Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. elects new member to Board of Directors
Amy Allen is the first woman in 50 years to be elected to the Emery Sapp & Sons Inc. Board of Directors and is serving as the chief administrative officer and general counsel.
For six years, Allen was on the board of directors at Barkley and was chief legal counsel.
Her recent contributions to ESS include constituting training for Equal Employment Opportunity, leading the creation of a learning management system and helping reorganize seven corporate resource departments.
"I'm excited to bring my expertise and capabilities to the board level to keep pushing the boundaries of what's possible for ESS and all of our companies," Allen said.
Emery Sapp & Sons is an employee-owned construction company and a licensed contractor in 27 states with offices in Columbia and Kansas City, among others.
Missouri State Highway Patrol announces four new troopers
Missouri State Highway Patrol assigned four new troopers to Troop F after they graduated from the 114th Recruit Class on April 29.
Trooper Stephen W. Bean from Ashland is assigned to Zone 10.
Trooper Chase A. Fox from Jefferson City is assigned to Zone 3.
Trooper Isaiah S. Lemasters from Auxvasse is assigned to Zone 9.
Trooper Casey A. Marks from Eldon is assigned to Zone 17.
Optimized CFO & Controller Services announces new location, new team members
Optimized CFO has moved to 3601 Endeavor Ave., Suite 121 in Columbia.
Additionally, two members have joined the company.
Pete Stansberry has joined as a senior accountant. He will be responsible for providing accounting services to clients and preparing financial statements and tax returns.
Jordyn Christensen has joined as an officer administrator. She will be responsible for client billing, coordinating client tax information and managing office activities.
Optimized CFO & Controller Services is a financial advising company for small businesses based in Columbia.