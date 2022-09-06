Central Bank has promoted Dawn Shellabarger to senior vice president of commercial banking and Jacob Garrett as the newest mortgage loan officer.
Shellabarger began working at Central Bank in 2004 as a loan review analyst and was promoted to several positions before taking the role of senior vice president of commercial banking.
She will oversee personalized lending and cash management financial solutions for both new and existing customers.
Garrett has been in the banking industry since 2008 and received the Emerging Professional of the Year award in 2019 through the Columbia Chamber of Commerce.
“I’m excited to bring my knowledge base to Central Bank and continue to serve my clients with care, accuracy and timeliness.”
Central Bank of Boone County is a division of The Central Trust Bank and has served businesses and customers since 1902. The bank is headquartered in Jefferson City with more than 250 locations.
MidwayUSA announces promotions
MidwayUSA recently promoted Alex Guerrero to financial services manager, Matt Frevert to merchandising manager, Matt Quintero to merchandising manager and Shawn Henninger to director of software development.
Guerrero began working at MidwayUSA in 2015 as a logistics specialist, and he received two promotions within that time until accepting his current position.
He will be responsible for developing electronic data interchange onboarding and compliance processes.
Frevert joined MidwayUSA in 2013 as a product specialist and was promoted twice before accepting his current position.
He will oversee sales, margins, and product selection for the Optics category at MidwayUSA.
Quintero joined MidwayUSA in 2013 as a purchasing specialist for the shooting and self-defense product line. He has held multiple roles before accepting his current position.
He will be responsible for sales, margins, and product selection for the clothing and footwear category at MidwayUSA.
Henninger began working for MidwayUSA in 2008 as an application developer and has taken on many projects since then.
He will be in charge of managing the software development for the customers team.
MidwayUSA is a privately owned business in Boone County for shooting, hunting and outdoor equipment and has served customers for 45 years.