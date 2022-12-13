Career Moves highlights new hires and promotions at mid-Missouri businesses on a monthly basis based on news releases from businesses. If you’d like to submit a promotion, hire or award, please email it to news@columbiamissourian.com.
Central Trust Company
Art Blackman was recently appointed as vice president and portfolio manager at Central Trust Company. Blackman has worked in the financial services industry for more than 27 years, and prior to Central Trust Company, he served as vice president at investment fund companies in New York and Washington, D.C.
Blackman earned his Bachelor of Arts in social sciences from Dartmouth College and his master’s in Business Administration from Columbia University in New York.
His primary role as vice president and portfolio manager is working with clients to structure and manage customized investment portfolios to meet the client’s needs and goals.
Central Trust Company is an investment management, financial planning, trust and fiduciary services and retirement planning for individuals, businesses and charities. The company has offices in Jefferson City, Lake Ozark, Columbia, Springfield, St. Louis, Kansas City and Lawrence, Kan.
Coil Construction
Mike Cornelius was announced as the new chief financial officer at Coil Construction. Prior to Coil Construction, Cornelius worked at Learfield as its finance director.
Cornelius earned his Bachelor of Science in business and finance from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
In his new role, Cornelius will work with the finance and accounting team where his focus is to prepare the company and team for future growth.
Coil Construction was established in 1975 in Columbia and specializes in institutional, retail, professional, industrial and healthcare construction throughout the Midwest. Additionally, Coil Construction has an emphasis on commercial construction projects in Missouri.
Cumulus Media
Greg Renoe was promoted to vice president and market manager for Cumulus Media in Columbia and Jefferson City. Renoe has worked for Cumulus Media since 2004 as a senior marketing consultant, a general sales manager for Cumulus Columbia and Jefferson City in 2010 and as a new business development and broadcast production manager. Prior to joining the company, Renoe worked as a district account manager for Premier Marketing Group in Columbia.
Renoe earned his Bachelor of Science in education from Lincoln University in Jefferson City.
Cumulus Media is an audio-first media company that delivers content through their 405 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets. The company provides marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees.
MidwayUSA
Brian Rose was recently promoted as engineering manager in Logistics at MidwayUSA. Rose started at the company in 2016 as an industrial engineer and later as engineering manager in Quality Management Systems.
Rose earned his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2005 and his Master of Science in aviation safety from the University of Central Missouri in 2010.
In his new position, Rose will be responsible for managing and improving the warehouse management system, inventory control and maintenance processes. His role will also include slotting management, logistics application formula and algorithm development, leading process improvement initiatives, and driving improvements to performance monitoring and measurement.
MidwayUSA is a privately owned business in Boone County for shooting, hunting and outdoor equipment.
Zimmer Communications
Zimmer Communications is adding the “Wake-Up Mid-Missouri with Branden Rathert” program, from 939 The Eagle Morning Show, to KWOS-AM in Jefferson City.
The lead host, Branden Rathert, was recognized for his previous work on the show.
Chris Carson, Zimmer Communications’ operations manager, plans to take their show to a larger audience with its upcoming simulcast.
“We are excited to take what has been an extremely successful show for Columbia and bring that to a much larger audience covering a broad portion of the center of the state,” Carson said.
Started in 1956, Zimmer Communications is a broadcast media production and distribution company in Columbia with 13 Missouri radio stations.