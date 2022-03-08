Columbia College appoints new director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
Alejandra Gudiño has been named Columbia College’s new director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.
Gudiño has 25 years of experience in higher education with a focus on community outreach and participatory research initiatives.
Gudiño says she is “particularly fond” of working with the college’s various locations as they “serve a population of nontraditional students,” much like herself during her graduate school years.
Columbia College is a private liberal arts college. The college’s main campus is in Columbia and has 15 locations across several states.
Tigers Community Credit Union names two new administrative leaders
Tigers Community Credit Union appointed two new administrative leaders to its digital engagement and information technology teams.
Shannon Johnson has been named assistant vice president of digital engagement.
Johnson has 22 years of experience in data analytics and banking industry trends. In this role, she will lead the team responsible for managing the credit union’s digital platforms.
Mike Simpkins has been named director of information technologies. Simpkins will manage the daily activities of the credit union’s IT department.
Simpkins was formerly director of information management in the educational sector for 16 years.
Tigers Community Credit Union is a Columbia division of West Community Credit Union.
Central Bank of Boone County announces promotions, new management
Central Bank of Boone County has announced two new management leaders.
Ashley Moore has been named relationship manager. She will build relationships with current members of the bank and serve their banking needs.
Prior to joining Central Bank of Boone County, Moore worked for 15 years at MU and for the Tiger Scholarship Fund in the Mizzou Athletics Department.
Brian Duncan has been promoted to commercial loan officer.
Duncan will assist customers with business financing as well as individual home building.
Duncan was previously a senior credit analyst and consumer loan officer before his promotion.
Central Bank of Boone County is a division of The Central Trust Bank. The Central Trust Bank is a Missouri state-charted trust company with more than 250 locations headquartered in Jefferson City.
MidwayUSA announces promotion
Michael Griffin has been promoted to web development manager at MidwayUSA.
Griffin will be responsible for MidwayUSA’s website. He will recruit and lead a team of web developers and will be a member of the marketing development leadership team.
Griffin was previously an application developer and promoted to application developer manager.
MidwayUSA is a privately owned shooting, hunting and outdoor equipment company based in Columbia.
First Mid Bank & Trust selects member to board of directors
Gisele A. Marcus has been appointed to the board of directors of First Mid Bank & Trust.
Marcus is currently a professor of practice at Washington University in St. Louis, as well as the vice president of operations and client engagement at One Stone Development Company.
Marcus will use her experience in profit and loss and diversity, equity and inclusion to enhance employee engagement initiatives.
First Mid Bank & Trust is a subsidiary of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. which provides financial services through several banking centers.