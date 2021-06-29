Food and hospitality businesses in Columbia that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can get money back from city fees they paid in 2020.
In an effort to help restaurants, bars and food trucks get back on their feet, the city is offering rebates for business license, liquor and health inspection fees. The only rule is that COVID-19 restrictions must have forced them to alter their normal businesses hours during the pandemic.
Hotels, motels and tourist venues can get rebates for their business license fees, too. The amount of money given back is limited to the amount of fees paid.
Businesses can submit one application and get up to $10,000.