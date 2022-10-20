 Skip to main content
Columbia businesses get a makeover to prepare for MU Homecoming

As MU prepares for its Homecoming festivities this weekend, many businesses downtown are expecting to be open as usual.

“Sometimes it depends on how well the game is going or who we’re playing, I think there’s a lot of factors,” said Carrie Koepke, manager at Skylark Books. “But yes, in general, there’s definitely increased business.”

Kora Lyon a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority paints on the front of the Mizzou Theatre

Kora Lyon, a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority, paints on the front of the Mizzou Theatre on Thursday on Ninth Street in Columbia. “It’s hard, but a lot of fun,” Lyon said.
Martha Seaton studies in Shortwave coffeeshop

Martha Seaton studies in Shortwave coffeeshop on Thursday on Ninth Street in Columbia. “It is important that families and kids can participate in the Homecoming tradition together,” Seaton said.
Morgan Mathison paints the green circle on the front of Yogoluv shop

Morgan Mathison paints the green circle on the front of Yogoluv on Thursday on Ninth Street in Columbia. The theme of her window was the animated series, Ben 10.
Mizzou students paint on the windows

Mizzou students paint on the windows on Thursday on Ninth Street in Columbia. Missouri football will play in the Homecoming game against Vanderbilt at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Mizzou students paint on the windows of Goldie's Bagels

Mizzou students paint on the windows of Goldie’s Bagels on Thursday on Ninth Street in Columbia. Each group based their window display off of a cartoon series.
Abby Moriarty, a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, paints the windows of Shortwave coffeeshop

Abby Moriarty, a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, paints the windows of  Shortwave coffeeshop on Thursday on Ninth Street in Columbia. The theme that this group picked up was The Magic School Bus. 

