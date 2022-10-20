Columbia businesses get a makeover to prepare for MU Homecoming

As MU prepares for its Homecoming festivities this weekend, many businesses downtown are expecting to be open as usual.
“Sometimes it depends on how well the game is going or who we’re playing, I think there’s a lot of factors,” said Carrie Koepke, manager at Skylark Books. “But yes, in general, there’s definitely increased business.”
Some businesses will have special hours for Homecoming. The Grind Coffee House, which is located in the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute, is opening Saturday for the Homecoming Parade, said Kara Lehenbauer, a building coordinator at the Missouri School of Journalism. Tiger Spirit, a clothing store on Ninth Street, will be open for extended hours the whole weekend.
Some businesses downtown are also getting decorated in preparation for Homecoming.
Decorate the District is an annual event where different campus organizations paint store-front windows downtown with artwork in the spirit of Homecoming.
Some MU students decorated Shakespeare’s Pizza’s windows with paintings of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Truman the Tiger, while Campus Bar and Grill sported a painting of the Powerpuff Girls.
Alex George, owner of Skylark Bookshop, has been participating in Decorate the District since the bookshop opened in 2018.
“We like to see what the students come up with and see what their creative juices do,” George said. “We change our books everyday by the windows so it is nice to have artwork on them every year.”
Senior Allie Pigg worked on the Alumni Association Student Board artwork at the Yellow Dog Bookshop.
“Personally, I am from Columbia, so I have been coming up here for years with my family and it’s really fun being a part of the magic of it,” Pigg said.
On the Columbia Art League’s windows, Sorority Pi Beta Phi and Fraternity Alpha Gamma Sigma painted a football scene featuring Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Daisy Duck and Minnie Mouse alongside Truman the Tiger.
“It is really fun to get everyone together and a fun way to spread school spirit around Mizzou and the Columbia community to get everyone involved with local businesses,” Grace Utlaut, a junior, said. “It is really fun networking and meeting a bunch of people.”
Decorate the District is one of many Homecoming traditions that take place throughout the week.
On Friday, Greektown will have food trucks and interactive skits from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The National Pan-Hellenic Council Step Show will be held at 6 p.m. in Jesse Auditorium and tickets are required. Finally, the Homecoming Spirit Rally will be held at 8:30 p.m. at Traditions Plaza.
On Saturday, the Homecoming Parade will begin at 9 a.m. on campus and go throughout downtown Columbia. Later in the day, Missouri will play against Vanderbilt for the Homecoming game at 3 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.