Columbia businessman Cale Kliethermes was arrested Thursday. He was charged with one count of first-degree child molestation, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child in sexual conduct and one count of first-degree sexual misconduct.
Kliethermes was being held in Boone County Jail as of Friday afternoon. Kliethermes Homes and Remodeling in Columbia is registered to his name, according to business filings with the Missouri secretary of state's website.
According to the probable cause statement, police were told Kliethermes inappropriately touched one victim at least twice since February 2018. The probable cause statement also reported Kliethermes exposed himself to the victim over FaceTime.
Kliethermes first sexually assaulted another person by touching the victim inappropriately in September 2012 and continued to do so around 15 times over the course of four years, according to the probable cause statement.
According to the probable cause statement, police believe Kliethermes may have also sexually assaulted two other minors.
Supervising editor is Hannah Hoffmeister.