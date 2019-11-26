Columbia businessman Cale J. Kliethermes, 41, had a cash-only bond of half a million dollars set in court on Monday.
Kliethermes faces charges for child molestation and two other felonies. The court order also requires him to turn over his passport to his lawyer while the charges are in place.
Previously, Kliethermes' case had no bond due to the "danger to his victims and community" he presented and for being a "flight risk," according to his case files.
Kliethermes was the owner of Kliethermes Homes and Remodeling in Columbia.
On Nov. 14, he was arrested on charges of first-degree child molestation, endangering the welfare of a child in sexual conduct and sexual misconduct involving a child under 15. He is being held in Boone County Jail.
According to previous reporting, Kliethermes' misconduct dates back to September 2012, when he first touched one of his victims inappropriately and continued to do so for the next four years, molesting the girl around 15 times.
In his probable cause statement, police said they also had reasons to believe Kliethermes had another victim whom he inappropriately touched at least twice since February 2018, and to whom he exposed himself over FaceTime.
Police also believe he sexually assaulted two other minors, according to the probable cause statement.
Kliethermes' lawyer had filed a request to set his bond at $50,000 bond but prosecutors had objected to that request.