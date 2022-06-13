The City of Columbia Cashier Office drive-thru will adjust its hours beginning July 5.
According to a news release Monday, the change in hours for the drive-thru were due to limited usage. The new hours correspond with the lobby hours of the Cashier's Office, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Payments can be made at the utility drop box inside City Hall during normal business hours or at the after-hours dropbox, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, on the north side of City Hall near the drive-thru.
Customers can also make utility payments online at MyUtilityBill.CoMo.gov or by calling 573-874-7694 or 884-234-0641.