Columbia celebrates Black excellence at awards ceremony

Matt Warren photographs, from left, Erica Dickson, Xola Askari and Mikel Hall during the Black Excellence Awards on Saturday at the Knights of Columbus in Columbia. Dickson was nominated for the Activism Award and won the Legacy Award as part of the Mid Missouri Black Doula Collective.
A glass sits on a table at the Black Excellence Awards on Saturday at the Knights of Columbus in Columbia. Hosted by The Village, the event showcased various Black businesses and their owners from Columbia.
When Ciara Tatum took the stage at the Black Excellence Awards as the winner of the Best Educator category, her dress sparkling in the light, she reflected on her profession as well as the event’s mission of bringing together Columbia’s Black community.
“I’m blessed to have a career and passion that I love,” she said. “I wake up every day ready to give back to my community.”
Tatum said in an interview that she appreciated “seeing Black and brown folks coming together and putting on something positive and just giving each other their roses while we’re still here, not when it’s too late.”
The event was hosted by The Village, an organization working to support Black people in the Columbia area, as well as Typsy Treats, Powerhouse Community Development Corporation and Papadoo’s.
The Village held the event for the first time last year to recognize and celebrate the achievements of Black residents.
Joshua Williams, a co-founder of The Village, was the one who first proposed the event.
“I’ve seen it done where I’m from, back in Texas, in Galveston,” he said. “It was a good event for the community, so I wanted to try it here with my group here, with The Village.”
Raymond Gray, another co-founder of The Village, said the awards were a way for Columbia’s Black community to recognize their accomplishments.
“Our goal is to show people that we can come together and celebrate each other,” he said. “A lot of times, society may try to create (division) amongst us as a people, and I think it’s great to show the world that we can unite and we can celebrate each other and we can honor each other.”
Gray also said that since last year’s awards, online engagement has increased and that he had been contacted by people from outside Columbia, including from Kansas City, who wanted to be involved.
Additionally, organizers and attendees alike noted the potential of the event to raise awareness about local businesses and artists.
Gray said that businesses nominated and awarded at the first Black Excellence Awards reported increased interest in their work as well as new customers.
Mariona Ward, who moved to Columbia several years ago, was a nominee for the Best Model category and also performed a poem she wrote for the audience. She said she appreciates the opportunities to raise awareness that the event offers.
“That’s my main goal: exposure,” she said, adding that she also wants to connect “more with the community, because I’m new here, so I’d like to get my name out there.”