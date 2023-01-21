 Skip to main content
Columbia celebrates Black excellence at awards ceremony

When Ciara Tatum took the stage at the Black Excellence Awards as the winner of the Best Educator category, her dress sparkling in the light, she reflected on her profession as well as the event’s mission of bringing together Columbia’s Black community.

“I’m blessed to have a career and passion that I love,” she said. “I wake up every day ready to give back to my community.”

Erica Dickson, Xola Askari and Mikel Hall are photographed

Matt Warren photographs, from left, Erica Dickson, Xola Askari and Mikel Hall during the Black Excellence Awards on Saturday at the Knights of Columbus in Columbia. Dickson was nominated for the Activism Award and won the Legacy Award as part of the Mid Missouri Black Doula Collective.
A glass sits on a table

A glass sits on a table at the Black Excellence Awards on Saturday at the Knights of Columbus in Columbia. Hosted by The Village, the event showcased various Black businesses and their owners from Columbia.
