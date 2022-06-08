A $300,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will fund a paid apprenticeship program at the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture for the next three years.
According to a news release from the center, the program focuses on business development and agricultural skills, as well as improving community food insecurity and diet-related health disparities by donating food grown at the Columbia Agriculture Park, where apprenticeship training will take place.
Apprentices will be doing field work that includes seeding plants in the greenhouse, watering, weeding, pest control, and using equipment and tools, according to Billy Polansky, the center's executive director.
In partnership with Lincoln University, a historically black college in Jefferson City, the program aims to expand the number of minority individuals entering urban agriculture and market farming.
The partnership hopes to incorporate the expertise of Lincoln University, whose Extension primarily serves small-scale farmers.
"Lincoln University has different speciality crops, fruits, vegetables and agribusiness specialists who will be really helpful in bringing different voices to apprentices that our staff wouldn't necessarily have," Polansky said in an interview.
Individuals who complete the program will receive a certificate from Lincoln University.
Apprentices who fully commit to participating in all the activities can apply to receive a monthly stipend.
"Preference for these paid positions will be given to minority and socially-disadvantaged individuals," the news release said.
If someone can’t fully commit, they can still participate in this learning opportunity as the program is "designed to be flexible," according to the news release.
Paid apprentices will do 10 hours of field work per week throughout a 32-week growing season. They will also take field trips to other farms and have lectures on growing techniques.
The Columbia Agriculture Park includes a 3-acre plot of land, a year-round farmers market, and a classroom for workshops.
The program is open to anybody and will begin in the 2023 growing season. Applications are not being accepted at this time, but Polansky said he hopes they will be available in the fall.
Those interested in becoming an apprentice in the program can fill out an interest form.