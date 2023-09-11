Columbia ceremonies commemorate 9/11, first responders

Soldiers stand in a row before the wreath laying ceremony of remembrance Monday at Francis Quadrangle in Columbia. “I think it’s a day to remember not only the people who died but also the people who went to help.” Sherry Grace said, who attended the event.
Different departments of Columbia’s safety task force participate in the 9/11 wreath laying ceremony Monday at Francis Quadrangle in Columbia. “Today was special because it forced us all to remember the horrible events of that day, 22 years ago, and how it changed our innocence in the fire service,” Columbia Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. said.
Richard Barohn speaks at the wreath laying service Monday at Francis Quadrangle in Columbia. “Being able to serve my home state in remembering what we lost on 9/11 and what we can preserve has huge importance and significance to me.” Barohn said. Barohn served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force before 9/11 as a lieutenant colonel.
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe speaks Monday at Francis Quadrangle in Columbia. “We care for one another when somebody asks for help, we step up.” Buffalo said in reference to the responders coming from Missouri to help in New York on Sept. 11, 2001.
As searchlights cut through dust and darkness and the smell of burning metal hung in the air, Canine Search Specialist Cathy Schiltz and her 8-year-old Australian Shepherd, Hawk, searched through the rubble of the World Trade Center for human remains.
Such was the scene at Ground Zero on Sept. 11, 2001, during Schiltz and Hawk’s 10-day deployment with Missouri Task Force 1, a team of 62 firefighters, including four canine teams, from Boone County that went to New York City to help with recovery efforts in the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attacks.