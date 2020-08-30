Welcome Home: A Community for Veterans raised over $15,000 during an eight-hour virtual telethon Saturday to support homeless veterans.
The leadership of the Columbia-based charity announced that the telethon had over 1,300 views during the event. Performances by over 20 musicians and others, including Dave Angle and Ruth Acuff, were broadcast on Facebook, YouTube and Twitch. Various speakers also shared veterans’ stories.
“It really was a beautiful event that brought focus to what we need to do for our Veterans,” Megan Sievers, Welcome Home’s development director, said in a statement. “Thanks to the virtual telethon, a lot more people know about the effort to end Veteran homelessness, and we have more funding for the cause.”
TIG Advisors, EquipmentShare, Honor Homes with Jenny — RE/MAX Boone Realty, MFA Oil and Williams-Keepers sponsored the virtual telethon.
Welcome Home is nonprofit that works to honor veterans and restore their lives, according to the organization's website. Those interested in learning more can visit WelcomeVeterans.org.