This holiday season, climate change and supply chain disruptions are causing a nationwide shortage of Christmas trees. Locations around Columbia have enough trees; however, many remain limited in their supply.
The Downtown Optimist Club, a world-wide organization dedicated to personal development through service to youth, sells Christmas trees to raise money to support youth based organizations.
The organization sells Fraser fir, balsam fir, Fraser/balsam mix, Scotch pine and white pine trees as well as wreaths, boughs, pine or balsam roping, tree stands, removal bags and tree nutrient.
A smaller Scotch pine may cost $35, whereas something like a 10 foot Fraser fir will run about $150, said C.O. Scheffer, co-chair of the Christmas tree lot for the Downtown Optimist Club. “So there’s a wide variety.”
Despite the large selection of trees, Scheffer said the shipment could only supply the same number of trees ordered last year.
“We can get the trees we received from the previous year,” Scheffer said. “But none of them are allowing us to order different sizes, varieties, additional trees.”
“You can get what you had last year or less,” he said.
This past June, Oregon and Washington experienced record-breaking wildfires. The fires resulted in a limited amount of Christmas trees in both states, the nation’s two largest growers.
Jami Warner, executive director of the American Christmas Tree Association, told the Associated Press there is no estimate of how many less trees there will be.
With the time it takes for the trees to grow, the recovery could take years.
“It takes seven to 10 years for Christmas trees to grow,” Wayne Harmon, owner of Starr Pines Christmas Tree Farm, told KOMU.
Though Harmon doesn’t consider there to be a shortage, he’s aware of the limited supply. Last year was Starr Pines’ best season for sales, and the farm has already seen similar results this year.
“There’s plenty of trees to choose from,” Amanda Harmon, a second generation tree farmer, said to KOMU. “You just might have to look a little harder.”
The Downtown Optimist Club gets their trees from Michigan and North Carolina and will be able to sell 1,300 trees this year.
A representative at Home Depot also said they were well supplied with Christmas trees this season.