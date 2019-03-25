A Columbia City Council candidate forum on disability issues Monday afternoon focused largely on possible reforms of public transportation.
Mayor Brian Treece, mayoral challenger Chris Kelly, Third Ward Councilman Karl Skala and Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas answered questions from Max Lewis, a member of the Columbia Housing Authority Board during the event at the Daniel Boone City Building. Skala and Thomas are running unopposed for re-election.
Improving the transit system
Lewis asked the candidates about their ideas for promoting ridership and rehabilitating the transit system, which was significantly cut when the council approved the fiscal 2019 budget.
Skala and Thomas addressed the transportation sales tax in their responses.
The current breakdown of the tax funnels 50 percent of the total to road work, 25 percent to the Columbia Regional Airport and 25 percent to the transit system. Skala said he has suggested the road work and airport allotments each be decreased by 2.5 percent so more money can go into the transit system.
He noted that at the council’s most recent meeting, March 18, members discussed adoption of a nominal $2 airport parking fee and voted to bring back a Saturday bus route.
“I don’t want to starve the airport, but yes, I do want to augment the transit system,” Skala said.
Thomas agreed that transferring some of the airport funds to the transit system would help boost the system. He said a problem affecting the system is loss of revenue due to increased online shopping, in which sales tax is lost.
Treece focused his response on resources the city could use to enhance riders’ experiences with the transit system. He referred to an on-demand service, similar to the apps, Uber or Lyft, but acknowledge that this tool would only appeal to residents who own smartphones.
He discussed constructing a bus route for workers and employers along Providence and Broadway and between the fringes of the city and Route B. More people could hold jobs in the manufacturing corridor if they had a way to get to and from work, Treece said.
“While we can’t offer a charter service unique to one specific employer, we can try to aggregate when their start times are, where our riders live and how we need to operate a route that allows everyone to access that bus,” Treece said.
Kelly said he supports a partnership between Columbia Public Schools and the city that would allow high schoolers to ride city buses to and from school. He said this move would increase ridership and revenue to the city.
The measure would limit buses on the street and teach kids the value of a transportation system, he said.
Skala said he would be open to the arrangement if it were accessible to students as well as people with disabilities.
“I’m not sure that it’s an either/or solution,” Skala said. “I think it could be a solution that employs both the private sector and the school district and the city itself.”
Thomas also said he supports the effort for the culture it creates. He said he used city transportation to get to school as a child and has used public transit in every city where he has lived.
However, he said a different partnership needs to exist between MU and the city, wherein each registered student would pay a fee and ride buses for free, Thomas said. The conversation between the two entities hasn’t progressed to a point where a fee could be negotiated, he said.
“This is the critical element that will make the difference between our current transit system and a great transit system,” Thomas said.
Treece was the only candidate to oppose a partnership that would put students on city buses. He said adding students to the mix would likely be a distraction “when we can’t even serve the needs that we have right now.”
Inclusion of workers with disabilities
All four candidates talked about the importance of removing barriers to work and combatting employment discrimination based on disability.
Skala suggested ordinances be modified by the Council to promote fairness and prevent discrimination. Thomas agreed and rehashed how investing in the transportation system would have positively impacts in this area, too.
Thomas said he’s open to an affirmative action initiative to bring more people with disabilities into the work force.
Treece said he has created a culture of inclusivity, but said the city could do a better job of recruiting nontraditional candidates, meaning people who aren’t actively looking for jobs.
In his response, Kelly aimed to dispel the myth that hiring people with disabilities is bad for business. He said that when he served in the Missouri House of Representatives, his legislative assistant used a wheelchair and was widely regarded as the best legislative assistant in the building.
He acknowledged the role of commissions and boards but stressed the importance of people who will “just plain do it” to find diverse candidates for work.
In a news conference after the forum, Kelly talked again about a deficit in the city budget, which he discussed in great length at a forum last week.
Supervising editor is Katherine Reed.