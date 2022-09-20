Citizens Police Review Board member December Harmon presented several months of research and suggested revisions to the board to City Council at its meeting Monday night.

Harmon’s report, titled “NMC2,” serves as a follow-up to her “New Model Concepts” report from February and seeks to address the dysfunction and deep-seated problems with the CPRB.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City-County Government reporter for Fall 2022. Former Assistant City Editor. Studying print journalism and political science at MU. You can reach me at adissemk@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter @KAdissem, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5700.

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you