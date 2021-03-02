The Columbia City Council discussed the amount of time people should wait before demolishing historic buildings and heard public comment on a trail in East Campus at its Monday night meeting.
Members of “It’s Our Wild Nature” attended to oppose a trail that was approved in 2018 and would connect East Campus neighborhoods to the central city and MU campus.
The speakers were opposed to the Alignment 3 section of the trail, which would run along Hinkson Creek and cross it twice. The trail would end west of Old 63 and underneath Stadium Boulevard. “It’s Our Wild Nature” members believe it is not necessary and will disrupt the natural ecosystem of the land.
During a discussion about an amendment that would extend the time a person or company must wait to receive a demolition permit for a historic building, Second Ward Councilperson Mike Trapp proposed a motion to extend the time even further.
Trapp suggested requiring parties to wait 90 days to receive a demolition permit for a historic building, up from the current 30-day waiting period and the proposed 45-day period.
The 90 days would give the Historic Preservation Commission more time to discuss the structure, including how to potentially salvage parts of it, but it could also discourage developers or, as Sixth Ward Councilperson Betsy Peters pointed out, give more time for people to vandalize the empty building.
The motion did not pass. Third Ward Councilperson Karl Skala then proposed a 60-day buffer.
“I think it’s the sweet spot. It gives the buffer for extra time. It’s fair for all parties involved,” Skala said.
The 60-day buffer did not pass, either. However, the council unanimously voted to pass the originally proposed amendment, extending the waiting period from 30 days to 45. This period is meant to give the commission adequate time to discuss demolitions and only applies to buildings that are more than 50 years old.
The council also heard a report on its fiscal 2020 audit, with little comment from council members.
It heard a report on adding diversity questions to its board and commission applications. A meeting between the City Council and the Citizens Police Review Board on Feb. 10 raised a concern about the lack of diversity within the review board and other boards and commissions. A revised application form was proposed to be implemented, including a diversity component.
The council decided it will reconvene this discussion at its March 15 meeting, with the hope of ensuring it covers all its bases.