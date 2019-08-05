Columbia City Council members unanimously approved four separate bills solidifying agreements between Columbia and MU police at a meeting Monday evening.
The bills make MU police the primary responders to Greektown and the streets that border the university’s campus.
Interim Police Chief Geoff Jones, who will lose the interim tag after details of his Monday appointment are finalized in September, explained this will not force Columbia police to give up their jurisdiction over the area. Under the first new bill, MU police will be the first to respond to calls from Greektown, which encompasses fraternities, sororities and surrounding areas.
Those calling in emergencies will not have to call a different number; the call will instead be rerouted to the appropriate department, Jones said.
One of the bills allows for a mutual aid agreement between MU police and the city, which defines collaboration efforts during emergencies or events that require both departments to respond. Adopting the agreement will allow the city and university to act more efficiently and effectively, a memo to the council noted.
Jones said the mutual aid agreement formalizes what are already informal practices between the two departments.
Mayor Brian Treece said he met with representatives of the Panhellenic Council, who said they enjoy the service they receive from MU police.
“As we talk about community policing, for the university campus, MUPD is their community,” Treece said.
Jones said MU police have different resources when it comes to student conduct that are important to policing Greektown.
Another bill will give MU police authority to respond to calls on streets that border or run through MU’s campus. The fourth bill makes MU police primary responders to private apartment complexes that the university leases as housing for its students.
McKee Street rezoning
Council members voted 6-1 in favor of rezoning less than an acre of land at McKee Street and Clark Lane for multi-family apartments rather than duplexes. The plan was narrowly approved by the Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission in June.
Shan Rich, who has owned the land for the past six months, said he does not intend on building anything more than eight one-bedroom apartments once the property is rezoned.
“What I have planned to build is a two-story building: four apartments stacked on top of each other,” Rich said. “It’s not a lot of square footage for what I’m trying to make. It’s a cost-effective apartment building.”
Based on the size of the property, however, rezoning could allow for up to 14 new four-bedroom apartments, or a total of 56 bedrooms, in the future.
Judy Johnson, who spoke at the meeting, is opposed to the rezoning and potential development. She cited concerns about increased traffic and water runoff on a potential parking lot.
“It’s a shame that we can’t have a commitment to the one bedrooms,” Johnson said.
Third Ward Councilman Karl Skala agreed with Johnson and was the only council member who was not in support of the rezoning. With a previous planning unit development plan, there was more input with what a conceptual plan would look like, Skala said.
“We’re really talking about a land use decision without much in the way of guarantees of what’s really going to happen to a piece of property that’s kind of inconsistent of what’s going on in the rest of the area,” Skala said.
Second Ward Councilman Mike Trapp said the he supports the rezoning because it aligns better with the land use in the Columbia Imagined Comprehensive Plan than the current zoning that allows for duplexes. He said he understands there are no guarantees and at some point, the building could be torn down and a more dense development could be built.
“It’s better than what would get built on current zoning,” Trapp said. “I think this is something we should support as a step towards meeting the need for housing affordability in the community.”
West-area plan
Council members shared supportive feedback to a request by city staff to begin preparing a West-area development plan. It would include a collaboration between the Boone County and Columbia planning and zoning commissions.
Recent discussion about the Henderson Branch sewer extension, which was rejected by council, and the request for zoning to accommodate the Perche Ridge Subdivision have prompted the discussion. The development plan “could offer beneficial guidance to manage growth in the area,” the memo noted.
The development plan would stretch to areas west of the city limits. It recommends several steps that include creating a boundary study, data collection, public outreach, a presentation for the public and stakeholders and public hearings before the plan would be adopted.
The plan would include property from the north side of I-70 to south of Route K, according to the memo. Data would be collected to determine the land’s existing conditions, including land use, infrastructure locations and capacities, development activity and plans and projects.
Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas said he was “happy to see this proposal coming forward” and encouraged council members to support it. Thomas suggested staff research examples of “clustered,” “village-type” developments that would include residential and commercial property. He said these types of developments are common in rural areas in the Northeast.
Treece and Skala praised the plan for being “in-house” and for working with the county.
William Street speed table
The construction of a speed table on William Street between Broadway and Rollins Street was unanimously approved by council members. A speed table sits above a section of street pavement and is intended to slow down drivers. The project is estimated to cost $10,000 and will be paid for by the annual traffic calming funds.
The William Street project was the third priority in a 2017 Neighborhood Traffic Management Program. Prioritization of projects comes from a score out of 100 that takes into account speed, volume, numbers of pedestrians, closeness to schools, bike routes and any recent crash history. The speed limit on William Street is 20 miles per hour, but traffic on the street was measured at an average of nearly 34 miles per hour.
Rick Shanker, who has lived in the nearby area for decades, spoke against the construction of the speed table. He called the speed table “costly, redundant and ineffective.”
“The majority of people voted for stop signs versus calming devices,” Shanker said, noting that a stop sign comparatively costs $200. “That’s $10,000 you could have in your neighborhood.”
David Mehr, who was in support of the speed table, said it isn’t a perfect solution but will be helpful.
“People go zipping through that area all that time,” Mehr said. “I’m quite enthusiastic about putting a speed table there.”
