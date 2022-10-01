Two new city department directors and a new deputy city manager will be sworn in during Monday's Columbia City Council meeting. The city announced the finalization of the three positions in a news release Sept. 26.
Mike Griggs will officially take over the deputy city manager position. He first began working for the city's Department of Parks and Recreation in 1984 and has been with the department for 36 of the past 39 years, according to the release. He became director of Parks and Recreation in 2013 and transitioned to the acting deputy city manager's position six months ago.
Shane Creech, who has been the city's acting public works director since October 2021, will be the department's official director. Creech holds a degree in civil and environmental engineering from MU and has more than 22 years of experience. He has worked for the city's Public Works department for more than 14 years, according to the release.
Mark Neckerman will be sworn in as Columbia's Information Technology (IT) director. He has served as the acting director since July 2021. Neckerman has managed several areas within city's IT department, where he has worked for nearly 25 years, according to the release. He holds a degree in electronics from the University of Central Missouri.
Source of Income Laws
The city's Human Rights Commission is asking the city to add language to city code to clarify that those receiving housing vouchers are receiving governmental assistance and therefore protected from housing discrimination.
Many low-income Columbia households with housing vouchers remain unable to actually find housing. One of the reasons is that landlords are unwilling to rent to families with vouchers. Missouri law does not currently provide protections against discrimination for people who receive government income help.
The Human Rights Commission wrote a letter to Council clarifying that the Columbia City Code prohibits housing discrimination based on governmental assistance. The letter states that landlords' unwillingness to accept housing vouchers "creates a gap in housing mobility, with around 100 citizens and families stuck in precarious and substandard housing" despite having vouchers that will help with rent.
"The Commission finds that under the Columbia Code, an elaboration on the meaning of 'governmental assistance' to include 'source of income' (which includes Housing Choice vouchers) could help rectify any misunderstanding and provide a path toward ending the practice of voucher-based discrimination in our community," the letter states.
CDBG and HOME Funds
There will be a public hearing for the approval of this fiscal year's Annual Action Plan for federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) funds.
The plan outlines how the allocation of CDBG and HOME funds will help the city achieve the goals set in its 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan, according to a Council memo.
Some of the Consolidated Plan's goals include funding homebuyer assistance and education, rehabilitating housing units, updating housing units for accessibility, constructing new affordable homes, funding a facility that serves the city's unhoused population and providing loans to small businesses.
"The objectives and outcomes identified in the plan are a direct result of priority needs identified by the public," the Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Action Plan states.
The Annual Action Plan allocates $1,014,077 in CDBG funds and $630,924 in HOME funds. The plan must be approved for the city to receive CDBG and HOME funding for its fiscal year 2022 projects.