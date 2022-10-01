Two new city department directors and a new deputy city manager will be sworn in during Monday's Columbia City Council meeting. The city announced the finalization of the three positions in a news release Sept. 26.

Mike Griggs will officially take over the deputy city manager position. He first began working for the city's Department of Parks and Recreation in 1984 and has been with the department for 36 of the past 39 years, according to the release. He became director of Parks and Recreation in 2013 and transitioned to the acting deputy city manager's position six months ago.

  • City/County Government and Neighborhoods reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism with a focus on reporting and writing. Reach me at erikgalicia@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

