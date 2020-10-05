Health Director Stephanie Browning’s proposed extension of the current health order has been approved by the Columbia City Council.
Council members unanimously voted to uphold the health order extension — set by Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services — through Oct. 20. It requires restaurants and bars that serve alcohol to close by 10:30 p.m.
The extended health order was first proposed by Browning on Oct. 1.
Browning said her primary motivation for extending the order was to help kids in Columbia get back to in-person schooling.
“I think extending this for another two weeks gives the public schools the time they need,” Mayor Brian Treece said, agreeing with Browning’s reasoning.
Browning cited the increasing hospitalization rates as further evidence that the order should be extended.
Two community members who work in the restaurant and bar industry came to oppose the extension. They said they worried over having already lost a good portion of their incomes because of COVID-19-related restrictions. Restrictions have lead to limited hours and lower occupancy limits for restaurants. And earlier times to stop serving alcohol has cut a lot of the evening revenue.
“We’ve been hit really hard by the COVID crisis,” said Jerry Fast, who spoke on behalf of the people who work in locally owned restaurants and bars in Columbia.
“The city frequently brags about the options for nightlife downtown and the vibrancy of it, but it is on the brink of imploding,” Fast said.
Treece responded to Fast by telling him that, “It’s not where we want to be, either.”
“We understand that it’s been tough,” Treece added.
The primary concern of the two service-industry workers centered around the question of whether establishments that serve alcohol late at night can be directly tied to new COVID-19 cases. In other words, they doubted new cases would be prevented by the health order. The council did not provide any information on the matter.