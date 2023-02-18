Sixty businesses from around Columbia and the mid-Missouri region assembled for Columbia College’s 2023 Black Business Expo on Saturday, the first time the event was held since the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses in attendance ranged from offering consulting services to jewelry, books, sweets, apparel and more.

The event also featured a performance by young dancers from 360 Stars in Motion, a spoken word performance titled, “My Black is Beautiful,” live music and food.

