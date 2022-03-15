The average woman would need to work from Jan. 1 to March 15 of the next year to earn what her male counterpart made in a single year.
On Equal Pay Day, which recognizes this discrepancy, three woman speakers gave intimate, personal anecdotes and hard statistics about women's rights over the years in "Ceiling Breakers: Women in Activism," a Women's History Month event held by Columbia College.
Marilyn McLeod, president of the League of Women Voters of Missouri, said historically women have been resilient in the fight for their rights.
"Little by little, the changes were made, and the only reason changes were made is because the women made them, demanded them," McLeod said. "Things that we think have been accomplished over the century can fall back at any time, and the fight we need to continue."
Jennifer Foxworthy, a U.S. Navy veteran and the first African American female air crew member, said women in the military fight an uphill battle for legitimacy.
A recent survey from the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that over 15% of the current military is comprised of women, a 1% increase since 2004.
"All I wanted was a fair shot. Unfortunately, you feel like you're having to work twice as hard to prove that you belong and that you can do the job," Foxworthy said. "Eventually, I was able to win over my male colleagues because they saw my integrity. If I was going to give any guidance or advice: Operate with integrity, be true to yourself, be inspirational and be intentional."
Lee Russell, former president of the board of directors for True North, a nonprofit agency for domestic violence survivors, called listeners to action on changing politician's minds.
Legislatures across the country have taken steps to restrict access to abortions. Following recent Texas abortion bans, Missouri legislators have mobilized to make out-of-state abortions punishable as well.
"When you find these issues, write letters. Real letters," Russell said. "Then go ahead and do an email. Then call the legislators. Legislators will respond when they get an overwhelming amount of information because they know that's their votes. Women are an enormous voting block, and we can make some of these things change."