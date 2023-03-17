Victoria Brown flew across the country to compete for a chance to earn a cash award for her startup, Paint to Pieces.
“It would mean the world to win this competition," Brown said. "I’m just so happy to be a part of this experience. To be able to take home one of the prizes would be an honor and would give us that kick that we are looking for.”
Brown won the first place prize at the Columbia College Entrepreneurship Showcase and Student Business Pitch Competition on Friday. The showcase took place at Columbia College's New Hall event space, where students pitched their startup ideas to a panel of judges.
The competition consisted of three awards: $5,000 for first place, $3,000 for second place and $2,000 for third.
Adonica Coleman, board member of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, served as a judge for the competition. She owns two businesses, A2D Events and The COMO 411.
“Her passion was obvious," Coleman said of Brown. "She is already operating in her space and has purchased some of the equipment that will be necessary moving forward.”
Paint to Pieces is a company that supplies an inflatable tent, which resembles a bouncy house, that all ages can splatter paint in. Brown started Paint to Pieces less than a year ago, with the hope to bring families new kid-friendly activities.
Brown and her family hosted a neighborhood event in their hometown of Sacramento, Calif., with the Paint to Pieces tent attracting over 100 people, ranging from babies to elderly participants.
“We are still regular people, so being able to make connections to gain things such as legal help from the people here who are so knowledgeable and supportive is also a great advantage within this competition,” said Lydia Brown, Brown's sister.
Program Director Becky Bocklage organized this year's showcase. She said the event has been running for about eight years, and is going strong post-COVID-19.
“The community is all together and talking about entrepreneurship, which is vitally important for our nation and our world," Bocklage said. "Columbia College is special in offering this opportunity.”
Columbia College alumnus and City of Columbia Entrepreneurship Coordinator Jay Sparks attended the exposition in support of the student presenters. Sparks said presentation matters more in a pitch than slide decks and prepared material.
"Everyone brings different strengths to the table, and I believe it’s minimizing their weaknesses and not just relying on strengths that will get the winner the prize money," Sparks said.
Andrew Schwarting earned second place for his app idea to assist in diabetic education and host an online space for diabetics to share experiences and support one another. Schwarting was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 2 years old, a key point in his pitch.
“It’s been 19 years of a personal struggle," Schwarting said. "When you have hardships like that for extended periods of time, it ultimately makes you want to help people not have those hardships.”
Schwarting said the inspiration for his pitch came from when he was hospitalized his senior year of high school and diagnosed with diabetic ketoacidosis: when the body breaks down vital organs for energy because it can't break down sugar in the blood.
“From that point on, I decided I want to help others avoid the struggles I went through and I shifted my focus into developing this project and making it a reality,” Schwarting said.