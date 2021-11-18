A Columbia College request for possession of former courthouse murals was discussed favorably during a Boone County Commission meeting Thursday.
The presence of the murals in the Boone County Courthouse sparked a request this fall from two lawyers questioning whether it was appropriate to display them in the place where justice is administered.
The murals, depicting historical moments in Boone County's history, were originally put up in 1994 in conjunction with the expansion of the courthouse.
Following a public hearing, the commission voted in early October to remove and store them.
Columbia College President David Russell wrote a letter to the commissioners, which was read by Northern District Commissioner Janet Thompson at Thursday's meeting, asking that the two murals be turned over to the college. Russell noted in the letter that Sid Larson, who painted the murals, lived and worked at Columbia College as a former professor.
Russell said he did not want the murals to end up in private hands and wanted a joint agreement with the county to preserve the murals until they can properly exhibit them.
"The works will remain in storage unless and until there is an appropriate exhibit focusing on the historical and educational context of the murals," according to Columbia College's statement on the murals.
Thompson confirmed that the agreement would be at no cost to the county, and would just be a transfer of the murals into Columbia College's hands.
Although both Thompson and Southern District Commissioner Justin Aldred spoke highly of the offer, no action was taken because the motion to transfer the murals required a second reading. That reading is scheduled for Tuesday.
The murals depicted citizens being whipped and lynched, and many at the public hearing said it was inappropriate to show those images in a place of justice.
When the commission met in early October to vote on the removal, the commissioners were split on whether to include wording on what the county should do after removing the murals.
Ultimately, the commission voted 2-0, with Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill abstaining, to remove the murals but make no promise to later display them.
Aldred said at the time it would be difficult to persuade an outside organization to display the murals.