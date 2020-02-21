Columbia College is hosting its third annual expo for local black-owned businesses from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Southwell Athletic Complex.
The event is free to the public and will involve over 20 local, black-owned small businesses, according to information provided by Columbia College.
Previous years' expos included Monarch Jewelry, hair product business Dolly Xo and others, according to previous Missourian reporting.
A flyer for the upcoming event described it as a "celebration of minority-owned businesses."
February is Black History Month, and the Columbia College event is meant to serve as a "spotlight for black-owned businesses from around the region," according to a news release from the college.