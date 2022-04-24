 Skip to main content
Columbia commemorates Earth Day, learning from and supporting locals

Larisa Rudelson demonstrates what she says is a growing littering problem in Columbia’s streets and watersheds

Larisa Rudelson demonstrates what she says is a growing littering problem in Columbia’s streets and watersheds Sunday at the Columbia Earth Day Festival in downtown Columbia. “Trash that ends up in streams and rivers are not there (because of) bad people but are there by accident … I advocate for using less disposable plastic,” Rudelson said.

Although the day started with rain, the Columbia Area Earth Day Festival returned to Peace Park on Sunday, in full, after two modified years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Last year's festival included more virtual options and events were spread over multiple days. The 2020 festival was postponed. 

Laura Wacker, the festival coordinator, said that although planning for this year began in the fall, people were more hesitant to volunteer because of COVID which made organizing more difficult.

Shannon Wacker assists people on Sunday at the Columbia Earth Day Festival

Shannon Wacker assists people Sunday at the Columbia Earth Day Festival in downtown Columbia. Wacker is one of the organizers that helps run the festival.

But once again this year, vendors and food trucks lined Elm, 7th and 8th streets. Musicians took to the stage at Peace Park and local organizations promoted sustainability to commemorate the 52nd Earth Day. 

This year's event hosted about 150 vendors, Wacker said, ranging from local artists and small businesses to advocacy groups and nonprofits. 

"This is one of the only festivals in Mid-Missouri where just your average artisan can have a booth and display what they create," she said.

Local crafter, Denise Manier, attended the festival as one of those artisans. She and her daughter, Anne Marie Manier, ran a booth for their business, Boho Beads & Things. They sold felted mushrooms and beaded jewelry.

This was their fourth year attending the festival. Although they attend about five events each year to promote their business, Denise Manier said this is the mother-daughter duo's favorite because of the variety of people it attracts.

"There is a little bit for everyone here," AnneMarie Manier said.  

Rochara Knight and the Honey Doves perform on

Rochara Knight and the Honey Doves perform Sunday at the Columbia Earth Day Festival in downtown Columbia. The band is a Columbia-based group that was formed in 2019.
Briana Harbour with Bluebird Composting hands out information about the group's products

Briana Harbour with Bluebird Composting hands out information about the group's products and services Sunday at the Columbia Earth Day Festival in downtown Columbia. According to Harbour, Bluebird is focused on creating eco-centric agricultural products.

Denise Manier said the different booths at the festival offer useful information that many people would not otherwise find. She specifically pointed out the Missouri Native Plant Society as a helpful resource where she had previously bought and learned about native vegetation.

Leslie Lueckenhoff with the US Fish and Wildlife Service shows viewers a central newt on

Leslie Lueckenhoff with the US Fish and Wildlife Service shows viewers a central newt Sunday at the Columbia Earth Day Festival in downtown Columbia. According to Lueckenhoff, the central newt has three life phases: beginning in water, moving to land and then returning to water for the end of their life.

The busy downtown streets were a place for adults and kids alike. Charlie Acton visited a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service booth with his son. It gave kids the chance to look at tadpoles, salamanders and crawfish and learn more about local wildlife.

Acton said it has become a tradition for his family to visit the festival every year. 

"(The festival makes) picking up trash and litter not just a chore but something that if everyone does it, it is really good," Acton said. 

MU was also represented at the festival, as members of Sustain Mizzou — a nonprofit organization run by students — volunteered at different stations. Kathleen McWay served as a waste monitor, helping attendees sort their waste into four bins: fibers, compost, containers and landfill.

"A lot of people don't know how to dispose of their food the right way, so  ...I think it's really important to educate people," McWay said.

The Missouri High Steppers perform on Sunday at the Columbia Earth Day Festival in downtown Columbia.

The Missouri High Steppers perform Sunday at the Columbia Earth Day Festival in downtown Columbia. The group is an outreach marching band program designed to encourage kids to be a part of a team and community.
John Weber with the US Fish and Wildlife Service talks to people about

John Weber with the US Fish and Wildlife Service talks to people about conservation efforts Sunday at the Columbia Earth Day Festival. The festival was held at Peace Park in downtown Columbia.

Adam Villanueva attended the festival to run the Bluebird Composting and Raw Roots Turmeric table. As part of the organization, he sold a variety of composting mixes, plants and turmeric soaps and oils.

As a first-time attendee, he said he was surprised by the amount of different organizations present at the festival, calling it "perfect" for a community like Columbia.

"It's a great way to have this kind of communal space, that we can all just interact," Villanueva said.

