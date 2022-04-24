Columbia commemorates Earth Day, learning from and supporting locals

Although the day started with rain, the Columbia Area Earth Day Festival returned to Peace Park on Sunday, in full, after two modified years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year's festival included more virtual options and events were spread over multiple days. The 2020 festival was postponed.
Laura Wacker, the festival coordinator, said that although planning for this year began in the fall, people were more hesitant to volunteer because of COVID which made organizing more difficult.
But once again this year, vendors and food trucks lined Elm, 7th and 8th streets. Musicians took to the stage at Peace Park and local organizations promoted sustainability to commemorate the 52nd Earth Day.
This year's event hosted about 150 vendors, Wacker said, ranging from local artists and small businesses to advocacy groups and nonprofits.
"This is one of the only festivals in Mid-Missouri where just your average artisan can have a booth and display what they create," she said.
Local crafter, Denise Manier, attended the festival as one of those artisans. She and her daughter, Anne Marie Manier, ran a booth for their business, Boho Beads & Things. They sold felted mushrooms and beaded jewelry.
This was their fourth year attending the festival. Although they attend about five events each year to promote their business, Denise Manier said this is the mother-daughter duo's favorite because of the variety of people it attracts.
"There is a little bit for everyone here," AnneMarie Manier said.
Denise Manier said the different booths at the festival offer useful information that many people would not otherwise find. She specifically pointed out the Missouri Native Plant Society as a helpful resource where she had previously bought and learned about native vegetation.
The busy downtown streets were a place for adults and kids alike. Charlie Acton visited a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service booth with his son. It gave kids the chance to look at tadpoles, salamanders and crawfish and learn more about local wildlife.
Acton said it has become a tradition for his family to visit the festival every year.
"(The festival makes) picking up trash and litter not just a chore but something that if everyone does it, it is really good," Acton said.
MU was also represented at the festival, as members of Sustain Mizzou — a nonprofit organization run by students — volunteered at different stations. Kathleen McWay served as a waste monitor, helping attendees sort their waste into four bins: fibers, compost, containers and landfill.
"A lot of people don't know how to dispose of their food the right way, so ...I think it's really important to educate people," McWay said.
Adam Villanueva attended the festival to run the Bluebird Composting and Raw Roots Turmeric table. As part of the organization, he sold a variety of composting mixes, plants and turmeric soaps and oils.
As a first-time attendee, he said he was surprised by the amount of different organizations present at the festival, calling it "perfect" for a community like Columbia.
"It's a great way to have this kind of communal space, that we can all just interact," Villanueva said.