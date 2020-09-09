The Columbia Community Land Trust received a $32,000 anonymous donation Wednesday afternoon that will allow the organization to continue creating “permanently affordable” housing in the community.

“The donation comes at a point when the CCLT is actively seeking donations, large and small, to support its work and make further progress towards achieving sustainable operations,” according to a news release from the organization.

CCLT strives to be an organization that will create housing affordability and preserve homeownership opportunities for generations to come, the release noted.

The nonprofit organization was incorporated in Nov. 2016 to combat the community’s housing shortage. They have built eight owner-occupied homes and are currently working on developing areas on Third Avenue and North Eighth Street.

For more information, contact Randall Cole with the Columbia‘s Community Development Department at 874-6321 or Randall.Cole@como.gov.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Public Life reporter, fall 2020. I am currently studying investigative journalism and political science. Reach me at gaap8b@mail.missouri,edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • State Government reporter, fall 2019 Studying investigative journalism Reach me at eew3pr@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.