The Columbia Community Land Trust received a $32,000 anonymous donation Wednesday afternoon that will allow the organization to continue creating “permanently affordable” housing in the community.
“The donation comes at a point when the CCLT is actively seeking donations, large and small, to support its work and make further progress towards achieving sustainable operations,” according to a news release from the organization.
CCLT strives to be an organization that will create housing affordability and preserve homeownership opportunities for generations to come, the release noted.
The nonprofit organization was incorporated in Nov. 2016 to combat the community’s housing shortage. They have built eight owner-occupied homes and are currently working on developing areas on Third Avenue and North Eighth Street.
For more information, contact Randall Cole with the Columbia‘s Community Development Department at 874-6321 or Randall.Cole@como.gov.