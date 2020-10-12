The Columbia Community Land Trust announced they received a $40,000 donation Monday for long-term support of the organization.
CCLT has been recently asking for donations to help with the costs of their next project on North Eighth Street. However, this $40,000 donation in particular will also be used to help CCLT attain some level of financial independence from the city of Columbia, according to Housing Programs Manager Randy Cole.
CCLT is a nonprofit corporation that strives to create permanently affordable homes for low-income households in the community. Currently, it is staffed by city workers on a volunteer basis as part of a deal with the city that will end Dec. 31, 2021.
One goal of the CCLT and its local supporters is to help it stand on its own two feet and ensure its work to provide affordable housing can continue even after the deal runs out, working with its own dedicated staff instead of being reliant on city volunteers, Cole explained.