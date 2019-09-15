Following two deaths after two separate shootings, the Columbia community remembered the victims on and off social media.

Nadria Wright, 18, was a freshman at Columbia College. She died after a shooting late Friday night near Forest and Grand avenues, according to a press release.

"It takes my breath away and makes me angry," Columbia College President Scott Dalrymple wrote in an email to students. "This was not how Nadria’s story deserved to end."

Counselors will be available at Columbia College, he said in the email.

Wright graduated from Battle High School, Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Baumstark confirmed. She was as a server at Solstice Senior Living, where she had worked since high school, Saige Bexten, the center's dining room supervisor, said.

Orange ribbons, a framed photo and a card honored Wright in the lobby of the center Sunday. Bexten said Wright was "one of the good ones."

Bexten handed orange ribbons to many residents who passed through the lobby.

"I gotta go make more of these," one employee said after she pinned a ribbon on one of the residents.

One of Wright's former classmates, Maricus Grant, posted on Facebook about Wright's death.

"She was an amazing girl, not a negative bone in her body," Grant wrote in a Facebook message to the Missourian. She was "smart, funny, silly and outgoing," he wrote.

Former teachers, classmates and coaches expressed their thoughts on social media.

Katerina Tesoro, a teacher at West Middle School, tweeted about Wright:

A former coach at Battle High School tweeted about Wright in 2018, mentioning her plans to become a nurse anesthetist. On Saturday, he replied to his original tweet with thoughts about her death:

Sam Baldwin IV, 28, was also wounded in the shooting incident that killed Wright. Representatives from Boone Hospital Center and MU Health Care did not have information available for Baldwin.

Another teenager, E'quan Spain, 19, also died after a separate shooting early Saturday morning. The shooting occurred near Fifth Street and Park Avenue, according to the press release.

"This hit hard," Marie Prince wrote on Facebook of Spain's death. "I've watched you grow up."

No arrests have been made. Columbia Police Department asked anyone with information to contact them at 573-874-7652 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS for anonymity.

Supervising editor is Hannah Hoffmeister.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community reporter, fall 2019 studying Magazine Publishing and Management Journalism Reach me at sccrfq@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.